Tesla knocks $1,100 off price of the Model 3

Tesla is cutting $1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.
The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.
Tesla cut 7 percent of its workforce last month to trim costs and reduce the price of the car. CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 must be competitive with gasoline-fueled cars for the company to succeed.
For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla's lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge.
The price doesn't include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.
Eikka
People have already paid deposits for the lower priced model, so are they now admitting they advertised for and sold a non-existing product?
If you reserve a booking for X amount of dollars and pay a deposit, and then turn up and find out they're demanding Y amount of dollars that is more than what you paid for, you get to sue the company for false advertising. This is just a class-action lawsuit waiting to happen unless Tesla starts to deliver the vehicles at the price they said they would, very soon.
Eikka