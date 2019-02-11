February 11, 2019

Robust approach for minimizing costs in power-distribution networks

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Planning ahead: A new robust approach for minimizing costs in power-distribution networks
Dealing with uncertainty when scheduling power generators Credit: Takayuki Ishizaki, Tokyo Institute of Techology

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a new method for scheduling the activation and deactivation of power generators that minimizes costs and ensures reliability while addressing the issues prevalent in previous methods.

Electrical generators have start-up and shut-down times and associated costs. Because multiple generators are generally available at any given time, and they cannot be activated or deactivated quickly, network operators usually schedule these "on" and "off" operations in advance according to predicted loads in order to reduce costs. These schedules are made based on mathematical models and strategies that deal with a tradeoff involving minimizing costs and saving energy on the one hand, and ensuring reliability on the other.

One such family of mathematical optimization problems is referred to as "unit commitment (UC)" and has been used to determine the required states (on/off) of generators in . As mentioned before, these problems and the are determined in advance, which implies having to deal with uncertainty in multiple variables across the board, such as load, generator availability and failures, and renewable energy input. Available methods to devise such schedules have several disadvantages. Some of them take the scheduled period as a whole and require accounting for the dynamics of the generators and uncertain variables, but this uncertainty is usually not properly addressed and overly conservative schedules are obtained. Other methods are unable to deal with energy storage systems, which are essential for renewable energy technologies.

Considering these problems, a team of researchers from Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), led by Professor Jun-ichi Imura, developed a novel UC with an interesting twist to overcome these issues. "The proposed method has advantages over previous UC methods in several ways and explicitly addresses their main issues," explains Imura. In their approach, instead of taking the scheduled period as a whole and having to deal with system dynamics, the period is divided into timeslots to be dealt with (optimized for) individually in "real time". To do this, the uncertain values in the model are independently given upper and lower limits for each timeslot, and the interplay of these limits and other constraints are used to derive feasible optimal solutions. What's more, the method can be adjusted to consider potential outages.

The team conducted simulations to demonstrate how the proposed method works and compared its results with those obtained using existing methods. Unlike previously reported approaches, their method was completely reliable and did not result in any power surplus or shortage. "The proposed method represents a practical framework for non-anticipative and robust UC," concludes Mr. Cho, the lead author of the paper that explains the team's efforts.

The researchers will continue working on various aspects of their new approach, such as on other ways to calculate the limits for the uncertain variables for each timeslot, to further improve the results. The development and implementation of such efficient strategies in power-distribution networks will ensure access to cheap and reliable electricity.

More information: Youngchae Cho et al, Box-based Temporal Decomposition of Multi-period Economic Dispatch for Two-stage Robust Unit Commitment, IEEE Transactions on Power Systems (2019). DOI: 10.1109/TPWRS.2019.2896349

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Citation: Robust approach for minimizing costs in power-distribution networks (2019, February 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-robust-approach-minimizing-power-distribution-networks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Symmetry is essential for power network synchronization
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)