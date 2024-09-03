The Tokyo Institute of Technology (informally Tokyo Tech or Tokodai or TIT) is a public research university located in Greater Tokyo Area, Japan. Tokyo Tech is the largest institution for higher education in Japan dedicated to science and technology. Tokyo Tech enrolled 4,850 undergaraduates and 5006 graduate students for 2009-2010. It employs around 1400 faculty members. Tokyo Tech's main campus is located in the Ookayama on the boundary of Meguro and Ota, with its main entrance facing the Ōokayama Station. Other campuses are located in Nagatsuta and Tamachi. Tokyo Tech is organised into 6 schools, within which there are over 40 departments and research centres. Operating the world-class supercomputer Tsubame 2.0 , and taking a breakthrough in high-temperature superconductivity, Tokyo Tech is a major centre for supercomputing technology and condensed matter research in the world. Tokyo Tech is a member of LAOTSE, an international network of leading universities in Europe and Asia exchanging students and senior scholars. In 2011 it celebrated the 130th anniversary of its founding.

Address 2-12-1 Ookayama, Meguro, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan Website http://www.titech.ac.jp/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

