Human excrement efficiently converted to hydrochar

November 15, 2018, American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) demonstrated for the first time that raw human excrement can potentially be converted to a safe, reusable fuel and a nutrient rich fertilizer, solving two major worldwide issues in advance of World Toilet Day on November 19.

According to the groundbreaking pilot study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, researchers at BGU's Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research have refined a process using hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) to heat raw solid in a designated "pressure cooker" and convert excreta into hydrochar: a safe, reusable biomass fuel resembling charcoal.

The BGU researchers conducted similar research last year on poultry excrement.

The discovery addresses two challenges prevalent in the developing world: sanitation and growing energy needs. While access to treatment worldwide has expanded significantly in recent years, approximately 2.3 billion people still lack basic sanitation services, according to the World Health Organization. Of those, 892 million people—mostly in rural areas—defecate in the open. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sees sanitation as a major world health issue and has launched the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge & Expo to address this problem.

"Human excreta are considered hazardous due to their potential to transmit disease," says Prof. Amit Gross, who is the newly appointed director of the Zuckerberg Institute. "While it is rich in organic matter nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, human waste also contains micro pollutants from pharmaceuticals, which can lead to environmental problems if not disposed or reused properly."

Energy scarcity is also a challenge in these regions. Approximately two billion people worldwide use solid biomass, especially wood, which is converted into charcoal and then used for cooking and heating. But these practices also leave a footprint on the environment: air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and soil erosion.

"By treating human waste properly, we can address both of these issues at once," Prof. Gross says.

In the study, the researchers subjected the raw waste through HTC to three temperatures (180, 210 and 240° C) and reaction times (30, 60 and 120 minutes). The solids become dehydrated, creating a combustible solid substance known as hydrochar, as well as a nutrient-rich aqueous phase liquid.

The researchers, including doctoral candidates Reut Yahav Spitzer and Vivian Mau, said the reaction that creates the hydrochar sterilizes the waste material, so it becomes safe to handle. The "coals" can potentially be utilized for household heating and cooking, while the liquid byproduct (the aqueous phase) could be used as fertilizer.

Explore further: Poultry excrement could partially replace coal as a renewable energy source, study says

More information: Reut Yahav Spitzer et al, Using hydrothermal carbonization for sustainable treatment and reuse of human excreta, Journal of Cleaner Production (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2018.09.126

Related Stories

What waste: human excrement can fuel developing world

November 4, 2015

Gas produced by decaying human waste is a potentially major source of energy, providing electricity for millions of homes while improving sanitary conditions in developing countries, says a UN report.

Cranfield to develop innovative waterless toilet

August 16, 2012

Cranfield University is to develop a waterless, hygienic toilet with the potential to transform the lives of the 2.5 billion people worldwide without access to basic sanitation, thanks to $800,000 funding from the ‘Reinvent ...

Vast energy value in human waste: UN University

November 3, 2015

Biogas from human waste, safely obtained under controlled circumstances using innovative technologies, is a potential fuel source great enough in theory to generate electricity for up to 138 million households - the number ...

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.