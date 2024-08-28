The Journal of Cleaner Production serves as a transdisciplinary, international forum for the exchange of information and research concepts, policies, and technologies designed to help ensure progress towards making societies and regions more sustainable. It aims to encourage innovation and creativity, new and improved products, and the implementation of new, cleaner structures, systems, processes, products and services. It is also designed to stimulate the development and implementation of prevention oriented governmental policies and educational programmes.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-cleaner-production/ Impact factor 2.727 (2011)

