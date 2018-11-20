How a crystal is solvated in water

November 21, 2018, Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
How a crystal is solvated in water
Karina Morgenstern and Karsten Lucht with the experimental set-up at Ruhr-Universität. Credit: RUB, Marquard

Researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have observed how a molecule from a solid crystal structure is solvated in a liquid solvent at a molecular level for the first time. The process is too fast to decipher at room temperature. The team from the Ruhr Explores Solvation (Resolv) Cluster of Excellence used microscopic methods that work at particularly low temperatures. The group led by Dr. Karsten Lucht and Professor Karina Morgenstern from the Department of Physical Chemistry I describes the relevant steps in the solvation process in the journal Angewandte Chemie on 11 October 2018.

"Understanding the solvation process is of fundamental importance for chemistry, since the knowledge could help to influence the interaction between solvents and solvated molecules in a targeted way and thus to control chemical reactions even more comprehensively," explains Karsten Lucht.

For the study, the chemists analysed crystals of an organic molecule using low-temperature scanning tunnelling microscopy, which operates at minus 265 degrees Celsius. At this temperature, molecular movements come to a standstill, allowing the individual molecules to be imaged.

Water solvates crystal structure

The researchers fixed the organic molecules onto a special silver surface. The functional groups of the molecules then formed chains. "This structure corresponds to a one-dimensional crystal," explains Lucht. The scientists then added a small amount of water, which attached itself to the organic molecules at defined positions. Finally, they heated the system to minus 193 degrees Celsius, whereby the was completely lost.

"The loss of the molecular order corresponds to the solvation of the organic crystal in a real solution," describes Karina Morgenstern. The individual only interact with the water molecules and can therefore be regarded as solvated. "We were thus able to observe the relevant steps of the solvation process on individual for the first time, i.e. the dry crystal, the attachment of the solvent to it and its complete solvation," the researcher says.

Explore further: Tracking a solvation process step by step

More information: Karsten Lucht et al. Imaging the Solvation of a One-Dimensional Solid on the Molecular Scale, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201808579

Related Stories

Tracking a solvation process step by step

December 21, 2017

Chemists of Ruhr-Universität Bochum have tracked with unprecedented spatial resolution how individual water molecules attach to an organic molecule. They used low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy to visualize the ...

The interactions of chemical mirror images

October 11, 2018

Chemists from Ruhr-Universität Bochum are hoping to find out how strongly the mirror-image chemical molecules – called chiral compounds – interact with their interaction partners. They are concentrating on halogen bonds ...

How ions gather water molecules around them

August 9, 2018

Charged particles in aqueous solutions are always surrounded by a shell of water molecules. However, much is still unknown about the nature of this so-called hydration shell. Using terahertz spectroscopy, chemists from Bochum ...

New insights into the structure of a killer protein

September 28, 2018

Researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum and the University of Tübingen have gained new insights into the structure of the killer protein Bax. The protein induces programmed cell death, the method by which the body disposes ...

Creating complex molecules in just a few steps

March 7, 2018

Researchers have found a way to convert single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms in a chemical molecule into carbon-carbon bonds. This so-called C-H activation is considered a promising strategy for producing complex ...

Amazingly 'green' synthesis method for high-tech dyes

August 10, 2018

Dyes that are also of great interest for organic electronics have recently been prepared and crystallised at Vienna University of Technology. All that is required is water, albeit under highly unusual conditions.

Recommended for you

A hydrogel that adheres firmly to cartilage and meniscus

November 21, 2018

EPFL researchers have developed a hydrogel – made up of nearly 90% water – that naturally adheres to soft tissue like cartilage and the meniscus. If the hydrogel carries repair cells, it could help damaged tissue to heal.

DNA origami full of potent anticancer agents

November 21, 2018

One of the most successful techniques to combat multidrug resistance in cancer cells is the downregulation of those genes responsible for drug resistance. Chinese scientists have now developed a nanoplatform that selectively ...

Removing toxic mercury from contaminated water

November 21, 2018

Water contaminated with mercury and other toxic heavy metals is a major cause of environmental damage and health problems worldwide. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a totally new way ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.