Amazingly 'green' synthesis method for high-tech dyes

August 10, 2018, Vienna University of Technology
Amazingly ‘green’ synthesis method for high-tech dyes
At room temperature the dye indigo is completely water-repellent. A droplet of water easily pearls off. Credit: Vienna University of Technology

Dyes that are also of great interest for organic electronics have recently been prepared and crystallised at Vienna University of Technology. All that is required is water, albeit under highly unusual conditions.

These dyes not only impress due to their radiant and intense colour, they also have an important technological significance: organic dyes are a class of materials with extremely special properties. From flat screens to electronic paper to chip cards: in the future, many technologies are likely to be based on organic molecules like these.

Previously, such materials could only be prepared using complex synthesis methods that are incredibly harmful to the environment. However, researchers at Vienna University of Technology have now successfully synthesized several typical representatives of this materials class in an entirely new and different way: toxic solvents have been replaced with water. But how is this done? When water is heated to extremely high temperatures, its properties change significantly. Details of the new preparation method recently published in the prestigious scientific journal Angewandte Chemie.

The properties of the water change without the need for additives

"If you were to listen to your initial gut feeling, you would actually suspect that water is the worst solvent imaginable for synthesising and crystallising these molecules," says Miriam Unterlass from the Institute of Materials Chemistry at Vienna University of Technology. "The reason for this expectation is that the dyes we produce are extremely water-repellent." If you, for example, apply a small droplet of water to some dry dye powder, the droplet just rolls off. The dye cannot be mixed with water.

But this behaviour only applies to water as we know it from everyday use. The researchers at Vienna University of Technology used water heated to at least 180°C in special pressure vessels. Under these conditions, pressure rises drastically, so that the majority of water remains liquid despite the elevated temperatures. The chemical and physical properties of water change drastically under these conditions.

Too hot for hydrogen bonding

"The properties of cold, liquid water are strongly influenced by what is known as hydrogen bonding," explains Miriam Unterlass. "These are weak bonds between water molecules that are constantly broken and reformed." On average, each water molecule is linked to three or four other water molecules at any time at room temperature. In a pressure cooker, the number of these hydrogen bonds per molecule decreases.

"This also means that many more ions are present in water at high temperatures than under standard conditions – a certain amount of H2O molecules can become H3O+ or OH-," explains Unterlass. And this dramatically changes the properties of the water: in a certain sense, it behaves like an acid and a base at the same time – it can act both as an acidic and a basic catalyst and therefore accelerate certain reactions or even enable them in the first place.

Among other things, the higher number of ions in the water at elevated temperatures is a key cause for facilitating the dissolution of organic substances that are entirely insoluble under normal conditions. Consequently, the dye molecules studied may not only be synthesised in water, but also crystallised: they dissolve at sufficiently and then crystallise as they cool down.

"Normally, toxic solvents are needed to prepare or crystallise such dyes. In our case, though, pure water displays the desired solvent properties – all you need is pressure and heat," says Miriam Unterlass.

Crystals for the electronics of tomorrow

"In a highly crystalline state – i.e. at a high degree of order at the molecular level – the electronic properties of these materials improve. It is therefore particularly important for applications in organic electronics to have a high level of control over the crystallisation process," says Unterlass.

For these crystals however, there are also some very different potential applications. "They can be used wherever the requirements for dyes are rather demanding," says Unterlass. "One such application would be car paint, or other areas where extreme chemical or thermal conditions prevail, as the materials also become more stable the more crystalline they are."

Explore further: Fluorescence dyes from the pressure cooker

Related Stories

Fluorescence dyes from the pressure cooker

January 30, 2017

Perylene bisimides are organic pigments with interesting dye properties. While these compounds are red in the solid state, when dissolved, they generate bright yellowish-green solutions under UV irradiation. Aside from their ...

High-strength materials from the pressure cooker

May 5, 2014

A Surprise in Materials Chemistry: At Vienna University of Technology, materials for lightweight construction, protective clothing or sports equipment can be produced at high temperatures and high pressures. This process ...

High-strengh materials created under pressure

March 18, 2014

At Vienna University of Technology, materials for lightweight construction, protective clothing or sports equipment can be produced at high temperatures and high pressures. This process is faster, better and more eco-friendly ...

THz spectroscopy could help explain water's anomalies

June 27, 2018

Liquid water sustains life on earth, but its physical properties remain mysterious among scientific researchers. Recently, a team of Swiss researchers used existing THz spectroscopy techniques to measure liquid water's hydrogen ...

Building bridges with water molecules

June 28, 2018

A team at TU Wien now has the proof behind the speculations that water molecules can form complex bridge-like structures when they accumulate on mineral surfaces.

Precise deuteration using heavy water

June 6, 2018

NUS chemists have developed a more effective method using heavy water splitting to swap hydrogen atoms on organic molecules with their heavier cousins (deuterium) for pharmaceutical applications.

Recommended for you

Hybrid catalyst with high enantiomer selectivity

August 9, 2018

A group of Japanese researchers has developed a technology to create a hybrid catalyst from simple-structured, commercially available rhodium and organic catalysts, which reduces chemical waste and produces molecules with ...

Designer polymers on demand

August 8, 2018

When jewelers create a necklace, they control the order and number of each bead or jewel they use to form a desired pattern. It's been challenging for scientists to do the same thing when designing polymers—until now. In ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.