VW to launch all-electric car sharing in Berlin

August 23, 2018
VW to launch all-electric car sharing in Berlin
In this March 8, 2014 photo a Volkswagen e-up electric car is recharged on a recharging station in front of a building of the Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is planning a new car-sharing project and will invest in car connectivity. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, file)

Volkswagen says it's launching an all-electric car sharing service in Berlin using its battery powered Golf and Up! models as it seeks to build a business serving people in big cities who don't own cars.

The company said Thursday that it planned to expand its We Share project to big cities in Europe and North America by 2020.

Volkswagen said it would deploy 2,000 of the compact cars in the first months of next year to build visibility and ensure that there are enough cars available that customers could always find one near them. It said Berlin was ideal because it was big and densely populated.

Volkswagen and other global automakers are investing in new business models that offer cars as something to be used when needed rather than owned.

VW to launch all-electric car sharing in Berlin
In this Jan 13, 2014 file photo the Volkswagen e-Golf fully electric vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Volkswagen said Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 it is planning a new e-car-sharing project and will invest in car connectivity. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, file)

Explore further: Volkswagen says may have to recall 124,000 electric cars

Related Stories

Volkswagen to stash cars at Berlin's problem airport

June 27, 2018

Car giant Volkswagen will stock cars awaiting strict new emissions tests at Berlin's under-construction airport, combining the German national embarrassments of the carmaker's "dieselgate" scandal and the much-delayed travel ...

Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture

November 8, 2017

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it is launching a venture with a Chinese partner to develop electric vehicles for sale in China, the biggest market for the technology.

Recommended for you

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.