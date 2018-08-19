Volkswagen recalls 700,000 SUVs over short circuit risk

August 20, 2018
German auto behemoth Volkswagen said Monday it was recalling 700,000 SUVs around the world, warning that lights built into their sunroofs risk short-circuiting if they become wet.

The fault affects cars belonging to the current generation of the Tiguan and Touran models manufactured before July 5 this year, a spokesman for the firm told news agency DPA.

Heat from a short-circuit could damage the roof and in extreme cases start a fire, German industry magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported.

The spokesman said VW was still working on a fix but hoped to complete testing "soon" so that customers can bring in their vehicles for repair.

In the meantime, car owners can continue using their vehicles unless they notice signs of a short circuit, including the ambient lighting not working or singe marks appearing.

In late July, the group said it might be forced to recall 124,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche electric cars over carcinogenic cadmium used in their batteries.

