July 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Microfluidic sensors enable real-time detection of multiple heavy metals in water

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Revolutionary microfluidic sensors enable real-time detection of multiple heavy metals in water
Schematic diagram of microfluidic fluorescent sensor array for the detection of heavy metal ions. Credit: Li Lingfei

A group of researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has designed and developed advanced microfluidic sensor arrays that use fluorescent probes to simultaneously visualize and quantitatively detect multiple heavy metal ions in environmental water in real time.

"This provides a powerful new tool for monitoring and ensuring water safety," said Prof. Jiang Changlong, who led the team.

The study is published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

Heavy metals such as mercury (Hg2+), lead (Pb2+), chromium (Cr3+), and copper (Cu2+) are common pollutants in our . These contaminants are difficult to remove and can cause serious harm to both ecosystems and .

Traditional methods for detecting these metals are often slow and require analysis of each metal individually, which is neither efficient nor convenient.

To overcome these limitations, the team designed microfluidic sensors on acrylic plates using a clever combination of capillary force and the hydrophobic nature of the plates' inner surfaces. This setup allows for the creation of intricate microfluidic channels where the magic happens.

The key to these sensors is the use of organic fluorescent probes. These probes are not only inexpensive, but also incredibly sensitive and selective. They can easily bind to specific heavy metal ions, causing them to light up and signal the presence of these contaminants.

Revolutionary microfluidic sensors enable real-time detection of multiple heavy metals in water
Design of fluorescent microfluidic sensor arrays and simultaneous detection of heavy metals. Credit: Li Lingfei

The researchers built microfluidic chip arrays containing four different , each designed to detect one of the target heavy metals. Using these probes, they created a highly sensitive, selective, and visual system that can simultaneously detect and measure the concentrations of Hg2+, Pb2+, Cr3+, and Cu2+ in water.

The detection system works with a microfluidic chip and a smartphone equipped with color recognition technology. This means that not only can these be detected in real time, but the results can also be visualized and quantified instantly, making it a user-friendly and highly efficient solution for monitoring water quality.

This approach provides a faster, more accurate way to ensure that our water is safe from harmful heavy metal contamination, according to the researchers.

More information: Lingfei Li et al, Design of microfluidic fluorescent sensor arrays for real-time and synchronously visualized detection of multi-component heavy metal ions, Chemical Engineering Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2024.152636

Journal information: Chemical Engineering Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Microfluidic sensors enable real-time detection of multiple heavy metals in water (2024, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-microfluidic-sensors-enable-real-multiple.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New portable fluorescence sensors enable targeted detection of heavy metal chromium (III)
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Extract potassium nitrate from npk fertilizer

11 hours ago

Active ingredients in carbon deposit solvent

Jul 16, 2024

Trying to understand alveolar surface tension

Jul 14, 2024

Hydrochloric Acid, NaOH, and English Ivy

Jul 11, 2024

Endothermic crystallization

Jul 8, 2024

Storing chemicals on my balcony (storing in changing temps)

Jul 2, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)