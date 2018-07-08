Appeals court backs $10B Volkswagen emissions cheating deal

A U.S. appeals court on Monday approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.
The deal delivered "tangible, substantial benefits" and the federal judge who approved it did more than enough to ensure it was fair, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously.
The German automaker agreed to spend up to $10 billion compensating owners of roughly 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines—the bulk of the vehicles caught up in the scandal.
Volkswagen acknowledged that the cars were programmed to cheat on emissions tests. Under the terms of the deal, the automaker agreed to either buy back the cars or fix them and to pay each owner thousands of dollars in additional compensation.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco approved that deal in 2016 as part of a $15 billion settlement that also included $2.7 billion for unspecified environmental mitigation and an additional $2 billion to promote zero-emissions vehicles.
The 9th Circuit ruling Monday considered several objections, including returning to Volkswagen any of the $10 billion that is not paid out.
About 90 percent of affected vehicles have already been removed from the road or modified, Elizabeth Cabraser, lead attorney for Volkswagen owners and leaseholders, said in a statement Monday.
"We are pleased with the court's decision, which acknowledges the widespread support this historic settlement has received from affected Volkswagen owners and lessees and the substantial benefits available to class members," she said.
Volkswagen has acknowledged that more than 550,000 vehicles in the U.S. were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road. Investigators found that the cars emitted more than 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide, which can cause respiratory problems.
Volkswagen has reached a tentative deal with its U.S. dealers to compensate them for losses they said they suffered as a result of the company's emissions cheating scandal, attorneys for the carmaker and dealers told a federal ...
A federal judge approved the largest auto-scandal settlement in U.S. history Tuesday, giving nearly a half-million Volkswagen owners and leaseholders the choice between selling their cars back or having them repaired so they ...
West Virginia has reached a $2.65 million settlement with Volkswagen AG and two of its affiliates in a lawsuit over the automaker's emissions-rigging scandal, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday.
Volkswagen diesel owners can choose to either sell their car back to the company or get a repair that could diminish the vehicle's performance under a settlement of claims tied to the German automaker's emissions-cheating ...
Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...
When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.
0 comments
Please sign in to add a comment.
Registration is free, and takes less than a minute.
Read more
Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.