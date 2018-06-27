June 27, 2018

As solar energy makes headlines, apartment dwellers find sustainability options

by David Haldane, University of Southern California

As solar energy makes headlines, apartment dwellers find sustainability options
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Kelly T. Sanders takes short showers. Whenever possible, she avoids turning on the air conditioner. And she hasn't owned a car in years.

It helps, of course, that Sanders and her husband live in on-campus housing at USC, where she is an assistant professor of : She doesn't have to drive to work. The downside to the situation: She has no direct control over the environmental impact of the place in which she lives—the structure's effects on the air, water and land.

This has become a topic of some interest lately, especially in the wake of California's recent mandate requiring most new homes built after Jan. 1, 2020, be equipped with solar panels.

While that likely will cement the state's position at the vanguard of progressive energy policies, it will also add as much as $10,000 to the cost of a new home, contributing to the already high cost of California's residential housing market.

So what are poor renters to do if they want to cut their carbon footprint and live sustainably and affordably, but they can't install ?

The first step toward living green in an apartment, Sanders said, is to go after what she calls the "low-hanging" fruit of carbon reduction: energy efficiency. In addition to washing more quickly and reducing air conditioning, you can start adjusting your lifestyle to help pave the way for a solarized future.

"We're in a regimen right now where people don't really think about when they use electricity," said Sanders, an expert on electricity and water issues.

Living green in an apartment

That will have to change. Because solar energy is generated during daylight hours and can't be efficiently stored, Sanders said, consumers in a more heavily solar-powered age will have to learn to shift and use more of it while the sun is shining. It's the exact opposite of what happens now, when the greatest amount of energy is consumed at night. To a large extent, she believes, this problem will eventually be solved by so-called "smart" appliances that turn themselves off and on at energy-appropriate times. But until then, she said, "We need consumers to start thinking about when they're using electricity. It's really a cultural change."

For renters, there are other options as well. Solar-powered chargers can be used to charge laptops and phones. More important, though, is to urge landlords to weatherize windows and doors, she said. And even better: Push for public policies offering financial incentives to landlords who solarize.

"I care a lot about energy," Sanders said, "but I don't have any control over my windows or insulation. That's really a function of the landlord, and if the renter is in charge of the utility bill, there's no incentive for the landlord to be more efficient."

Nonetheless, Sanders said, she's doing her best at USC to spread the message. She and other faculty and students are encouraging the university to seek opportunities for .

To help encourage change, Sanders serves on several campus -related committees, and conversations are ongoing.

"I would like the opportunity to live the way I teach," she said.

Provided by University of Southern California

Citation: As solar energy makes headlines, apartment dwellers find sustainability options (2018, June 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-solar-energy-headlines-apartment-dwellers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California may require solar panels on new homes in 2020
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (1)