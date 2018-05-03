Vermont reduces incentives for renewable energy program

May 4, 2018

Vermont regulators are reducing the financial incentives for electric customers who install renewable energy systems such as solar panels and get a credit on their bills for providing power to the grid.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission says the "net-metering" program is the most expensive of Vermont's renewable energy programs because the utility is essentially buying the energy at higher-than-market rates. It says the rates to customers need to be reduced to balance the development pace of these projects and the program's impact on electric rates.

Renewable energy advocates say they expected the rates to go down, but not so much, and say the drop will be detrimental to Vermont's future. The decrease will be phased in over two years and affect only future projects.

Explore further: Americans support net energy metering

Related Stories

Americans support net energy metering

September 7, 2017

About three out of every four Americans support hotly debated net energy metering policies, which allow residents with wind turbines and solar panels to sell excess energy back to the grid at retail rates, according to a ...

No one satisfied with new Vermont wind power sound rules

November 12, 2017

An effort by Vermont utility regulators to settle the long-standing, contentious issue of how much noise neighbors of industrial wind projects should be subject to ended up upsetting both proponents of wind power and those ...

Company, Idaho regulators at odds over battery storage plan

January 13, 2018

An Idaho-based energy development company is asking federal authorities to declare state regulators in violation of a law intended to promote alternative energy in a case that could have far-reaching ramifications for emerging ...

Recommended for you

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.