The University of Southern California (USC) was founded in 1880 and is the oldes private research center in the West. USC divides the campus into University Park which houses the College of Letters and Science and professional schools and The Health Science campus. The Health Science campus is North of the Los Angeles University Park campus and houses the Keck School of Medicine, School of Dentistry and three major-teaching hospitals. USC is known for its Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and Biokinseology and Physical Therapy and Biomedical Engineering research and Chemistry department.

Address Public Affairs Dept. University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA 90033 Website http://www.usc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southern_California

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

