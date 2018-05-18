Electric vehicles could save billions on energy storage

May 22, 2018, Institute of Physics
Electric vehicles could save billions on energy storage
Credit: Institute of Physics

Using electric vehicles (EVs) as mobile power storage could eliminate the need to build costly stationary grid storage for energy from renewable sources.

That is the key finding of a new study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) in California, published this month in Environmental Research Letters.

Using California as a case study, the researchers looked at the issue of large-scale deployment of renewables across the energy , the associated problems of variability (daytime overproduction, or evening surge demand), and how controlled charging of mandated EVs could help to mitigate these problems.

Lead author Jonathan Coignard, from Berkeley Lab, said: "California has ambitious targets to decarbonize transportation, mandating the introduction of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles (or ZEVs) by 2025, most of which will be EVs. It also has a renewable energy policy requiring 33 per cent of grid energy to come from renewables by 2020, and 50 per cent by 2030."

Co-author Dr. Jeffery Greenblatt, now at Emerging Futures LLC, said: "A substantial opportunity exists if EVs from the ZEV Mandate are used to provide grid storage to support renewables integration.

"By removing the need to build new stationary grid storage, EVs can provide a dual benefit of decarbonizing transportation while lowering the capital costs for widespread renewables integration. These benefits are not limited to California, but are applicable worldwide whenever EVs and renewables generation become widespread."

Using net grid load forecasts from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the research team quantified how increasing numbers of EVs would affect the evolving grid load in three scenarios: 1) if EVs were charged in an uncontrolled manner, 2) if vehicles were grid-integrated with controllable charging only (one-way power flow, or V1G), and 3) if vehicles were grid-integrated with controllable charging and discharging rates (two-way power flow, or V2G) for the worst day of each forecast year.

Their results showed that California's storage mandate could largely be met through the ZEV mandate with only V1G-capable vehicles. The finding is significant, as V1G is readily available today with little added cost compared with uncontrolled charging.

Co-author Dr. Samveg Saxena, also at Berkeley Lab, said: "Even more significantly, we found that several billion dollars of capital investment could be saved if EVs are used in lieu of stationary . Those savings could be redirected to further accelerate the deployment of clean vehicles and -grid integration, and could even be used to pay EV owners when their vehicles are grid-connected with controlled charging."

Explore further: Research determines integration of plug-in electric vehicles should play a big role in future electric system planning

More information: Jonathan Coignard et al. Clean vehicles as an enabler for a clean electricity grid, Environmental Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aabe97

dogbert
1.7 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
If your electric vehicle won't charge because the grid needs the energy first and especially if your electronic vehicles battery it's drained to serve the grid, how happy are you going to be with your electric vehicle?

If you keep missing work or come in late because your car is not charged, how long will you have that job?
dschlink
5 / 5 (2) 57 minutes ago
There are four distinct periods in power consumption: early morning - high, midday - low, evenings - high, and over-night - very low. Solar peaks in the midday, wind at night. Automobile use peaks in the morning and evening, so if EVs are used to absorb the solar and wind peaks, they will be fully charged for commuting and providing power for evening use. Base generation can cover for days with low solar or wind production.
EyeNStein
5 / 5 (1) 27 minutes ago
If you can set your car to only feed the grid as prices reach your chosen premium price then the take-up of this scheme should be better.

(Though with past FIT schemes it seemed only the big enterprises got the top premium rates at peak demand, even if your system had battery storage built in, you received a lesser rate. )
carbon_unit
not rated yet 19 minutes ago
I can see how this could work. It is reasonable that EVs that have arrived home could carry excess charge into the evening, making it available to the grid, then recharging overnight, for the right incentives. If trickle charging were offered at most workplace parking spaces, then vehicles could charge in the morning and into mid afternoon without causing grid peaks.
Dogbert's doom and gloom scenario could be avoided by suitable preference settings in the vehicle:
- amount of charge to hold in reserve (never give back)
- amount of charge needed by drive time
- strategies for charging/returning power based on utility energy pricing (there must be incentive...)
- etc.
There would of course need to be suitable overrides, for example if going on a long trip.

