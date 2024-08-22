Environmental Research Letters is an open-access electronic-only peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research in all aspects of environmental science. Numerical modelling or simulation, as well as theoretical and experimental approaches to environmental science form the core content. Approaches from a range of physical and natural sciences, economics, and political, sociological and legal studies are also present. The editor-in-chief is Daniel Kammen (University of California, Berkeley). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.049.

Publisher IOP Publishing History 2006–present Website http://iopscience.org/erl Impact factor 3.049 (2010)

