Environmental Research Letters is an open-access electronic-only peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research in all aspects of environmental science. Numerical modelling or simulation, as well as theoretical and experimental approaches to environmental science form the core content. Approaches from a range of physical and natural sciences, economics, and political, sociological and legal studies are also present. The editor-in-chief is Daniel Kammen (University of California, Berkeley). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.049.

Publisher
IOP Publishing
History
2006–present
Website
http://iopscience.org/erl
Impact factor
3.049 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Environmental Research Letters

Improving the accuracy of global cropland mapping

To address the needs of the agricultural monitoring community, IIASA scientists fused two of the latest high-quality, high-resolution, remotely sensed cropland products to produce an improved cropland map for early warning ...

Biotechnology

Aug 22, 2024

0

1

For some Black, Latino, and Asian people, summers are hotter 

High summertime temperatures are contributing to health concerns associated with climate change, such as increased deaths from cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases. But for Black, Latino, and some Asian people living ...

Environment

Aug 7, 2024

0

8

Europe's trial by fire: Risk of forest fires continues to rise

A team of researchers from the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center Frankfurt (SBiK-F) and from partner organizations of the joint EU project "FirEUrisk" has investigated the development of forest fire risk ...

Environment

Jul 30, 2024

0

3

New data-driven map reveals extensive peatlands in Amazon Basin

A consortium of researchers led by the University of St Andrews, Scotland, and Charles University, Prague have developed a new data-driven map which predicts substantially more peatland area in the Amazon basin than previously ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 29, 2024

0

29

page 1 from 40