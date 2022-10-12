The Institute of Physics. (IOP) is a leading international science communicator. It is organized as a charity and devoted to the advancement of physics-related science. The IOP has a world-wide membership of 36,000. IOP conducts meetings, conferences and publishes peer-review articles for individuals in the physics-related field. IOP Publishing is a world leader in scientific publications.

Address
76 Portland Place, London W1B 1NT, UK
Website
http://www.iop.org/index.html

Institute of Physics

Refreezing Earth's poles feasible and cheap, new study finds

The poles are warming several times faster than the global average, causing record smashing heatwaves that were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes ...

Environment

Sep 16, 2022

52

587

