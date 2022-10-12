'Eureka moments' in science are a myth according to new ebook
"Creativity for Scientists and Engineers: A practical guide" explores how scientists can enrich their individual and collective creativity, and so generate more, and better, ideas.
The Institute of Physics. (IOP) is a leading international science communicator. It is organized as a charity and devoted to the advancement of physics-related science. The IOP has a world-wide membership of 36,000. IOP conducts meetings, conferences and publishes peer-review articles for individuals in the physics-related field. IOP Publishing is a world leader in scientific publications.
Subscribe to rss feed
"Creativity for Scientists and Engineers: A practical guide" explores how scientists can enrich their individual and collective creativity, and so generate more, and better, ideas.
Other
Oct 12, 2022
0
22
The poles are warming several times faster than the global average, causing record smashing heatwaves that were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes ...
Environment
Sep 16, 2022
52
587
A new study has revealed that exposure to pollutants from petroleum refineries has a strong link to stroke rates across the Southern United States. The results were published today in Environmental Research Letters.
Environment
Sep 8, 2022
2
171
A new study out today in the first issue of Environmental Research: Ecology assessed effects of past and current climate variability on global forest productivity. The work highlights sensitive regions where forests may be ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 30, 2022
0
24
Over half (53%) of physical science researchers want to publish open access (OA) but 62% say a lack of monies from funding agencies prevents them from doing so.
Other
Aug 22, 2022
0
3
A new study has found dry lightning outbreaks are the leading cause of some of the largest wildfire outbreaks in modern California history. Despite this, dry lightning has remained largely understudied across this region—until ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 8, 2022
0
83
Over the past 60 years, the global forest area has declined by 81.7 million hectares, a loss that contributed to the more than 60% decline in global forest area per capita. This loss threatens the future of biodiversity and ...
Environment
Aug 1, 2022
1
499
A new global study from AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society (APS), IOP Publishing (IOPP) and Optica Publishing Group (formerly OSA) indicates that the majority of early career researchers (ECRs) want to publish ...
General Physics
Jul 21, 2022
0
44
The imbalance of energy on Earth is the most important metric in order to gauge the size and effects of climate change, according to a new study published today in the first issue of Environmental Research: Climate.
Environment
Jul 4, 2022
0
249
Attribution science has led to major advances in linking the impacts of extreme weather and human-induced climate change, but large gaps in the published research still conceal the full extent of climate change damage, warns ...
Environment
Jun 28, 2022
0
43