The Institute of Physics. (IOP) is a leading international science communicator. It is organized as a charity and devoted to the advancement of physics-related science. The IOP has a world-wide membership of 36,000. IOP conducts meetings, conferences and publishes peer-review articles for individuals in the physics-related field. IOP Publishing is a world leader in scientific publications.

Address 76 Portland Place, London W1B 1NT, UK Website http://www.iop.org/index.html

