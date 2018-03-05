At Geneva, new electrics, but don't forget the horsepower

March 6, 2018
At Geneva, new electrics, but don't forget the horsepower
The undated image provided in a press release by McLaren shows a McLaren Senna which will premiere at the Geneva Car show. The 800 horsepower turbocharged V8 engine car will be shown during press days of the Geneva International Motor Show Monday evening through Wednesday; the show opens to the public on Thursday and runs through March 18. (McLaren via AP)

Global carmakers are showing off a mix of low-emission electric vehicles and high-end sports cars at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Many of the new offerings display the battery-electric and autonomous technology carmakers say they need to meet tough emissions standards and cope with an expected shift to cars as a service to be ordered rather owned.

Mercedes-Benz rolled out its EQA concept car, a compact battery electric vehicle with a virtual radiator that changes appearance depending on the selected driving program.

Volkswagen's I.D. Vizzion large electric sedan was shown in an autonomous version without a steering wheel.

Big horsepower and fossil fuels remained very much in evidence however.

Luxury sports car maker McLaren showed off its 211-mph (340 kph) Senna while Ferrari had the curvaceous, race-car inspired 488 Pista.

At Geneva, new electrics, but don't forget the horsepower
The Volvo XC40 model was elected "Car of the Year 2018", ahead of the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, at the Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 5, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Explore further: GM says will be first to profit from electric cars

Related Stories

Electric cars dominate the buzz at Frankfurt auto show

September 12, 2017

Carmakers at the Frankfurt auto show are unveiling the low-emissions vehicles and technology strategies they hope will let them profit from the sweeping changes expected to hit the auto industry in the next few years.

Porsche to double investment in electric cars

February 5, 2018

German high-end sports car maker Porsche said Monday it would double investments in electrifying its entire range by 2022, as parent company Volkswagen reacts to environmental scandals and new challenges from abroad.

Mercedes-Benz to invest $1 billion in Alabama, add 600 jobs

September 21, 2017

Carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that it will invest $1 billion to set up electric vehicle production at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant and to build a battery factory nearby, moves it said would create 600 new jobs.

Profitable Daimler expects heavy spending on new tech

February 1, 2018

German automaker Daimler made lots of money last year. That's a good thing, because the company says it will need to spend heavily this year to keep up with the technological change expected to disrupt the car industry.

Recommended for you

Aqueous storage device needs only 20 seconds to go

March 1, 2018

A KAIST research team has developed a new hybrid energy storage device that can be charged in less than a half-minute. It employs aqueous electrolytes instead of flammable organic solvents, so it is both environmentally friendly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.