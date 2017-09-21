September 21, 2017

Mercedes-Benz to invest $1 billion in Alabama, add 600 jobs

by David Mchugh

Mercedes-Benz to invest $1 billion in Alabama, add 600 jobs
In this file photo dated Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, a loading station for Mercedes electric cars at the IAA Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's Daimler AG announced Thursday Sept. 21, 2017, says its Mercedes-Benz luxury car division will invest US dlrs 1 billion to set up electric vehicle production at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant, also building a new battery plant, adding 600 new jobs in the region. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

Carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that it will invest $1 billion to set up electric vehicle production at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant and to build a battery factory nearby, moves it said would create 600 new jobs.

The luxury division of Germany's Daimler AG said it plans to manufacture electric SUVs under Mercedes' EQ sub-brand at the Alabama plant by the start of the next decade.

Mercedes executive Markus Schaefer said in a statement that "with the addition of electric SUVs to our future fleet, we will provide discerning drivers with a new, high-quality automotive option."

Daimler, based in Stuttgart, Germany, is among the global automakers investing in what they hope will be the automotive technology of the future, combining low-emissions electric propulsion with autonomous driving technology and new forms of getting around such as sharing cars ordered through a smartphone app.

At the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International facility in Tuscaloosa, workers assemble the GLS, GLE and GLE Coupe SUVs for the global market as well as the C-Class sedan for North America. The company says it employs 3,700 people and supports another 7,000 jobs at the 1,000-acre (400 hectare) site.

The first EQ production model, the EQC, is expected to go into production in Bremen, Germany in 2019.

The Alabama battery plant will join facilities in Germany and China; construction is to begin next year on the 1 million square-foot (92,900 square-meter) facility, which is planned to start operating at the beginning of the next decade.

Daimler also said it will build a new global logistics center and after-sales North American hub in Bibb County, Alabama, located about five miles (8 kilometers) from the Tuscaloosa plant.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Mercedes-Benz to invest $1 billion in Alabama, add 600 jobs (2017, September 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-mercedes-invest-billion-tuscaloosa-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Daimler to offer electrified versions of all Mercedes 'by 2022'
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)