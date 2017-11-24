Australia can meet carbon emissions target at zero net cost

November 27, 2017
energy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study by ANU has found Australia can easily meet its 2030 carbon emissions target by replacing coal-fired power stations with renewables at zero net cost.

At the global climate talks in Paris two years ago, Australia pledged to reduce emissions by 26-28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

Lead researcher Professor Andrew Blakers said the net cost to meet this target with renewables was zero because the cost of electricity from new-build wind and solar power generators was below the cost of electricity from new-build fossil fuel generators.

"The cost of renewables includes stabilising the electricity grid with energy and stronger interstate powerlines to ensure that the grid continues to be reliable," said Professor Blakers from the ANU Research School of Engineering.

"As Australia grapples with the challenge of securing its energy supply into the future, our study shows that we can make the switch to affordable and reliable clean power."

Co-researcher Dr Matthew Stocks said Australia was installing about three Gigawatts per year of wind and solar photovoltaics.

"This rate is sufficient, if continued until 2030, for renewable energy to meet more than half of Australia's electricity consumption needs and Australia's entire Paris greenhouse emissions reduction target," said Dr Stocks, a research fellow at the ANU Research School of Engineering.

"The Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro energy storage project could provide half of the new energy storage required.

"The other half of the additional storage could come from more pumped hydro, batteries in houses and in electric cars, and improved demand management."

Earlier this year, ANU released an audit of 22,000 potential sites across Australia for pumped hydro energy storage.

Two thirds of Australia's fossil fuel generators will reach their end of life by 2036, and will need to be replaced either by fossil or renewable generators.

Co-researcher Bin Lu said five coal-fired power stations would be retired on average five years early in the renewables scenario. Meeting the Paris targets by substituting gas for coal requires retirement of 10 coal stations an average of 11 years prematurely.

"The cost of balancing large amounts of renewable electricity remains low until renewables generate more than three quarters of supply," said Mr Lu from the ANU Research School of Engineering.

Explore further: Hydro storage can secure 100 percent renewable electricity

More information: re100.eng.anu.edu.au/research/ … emissions_target.pdf

Related Stories

Prospective pumped hydro sites in South Australia

June 16, 2017

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have identified 185 sites in South Australia potentially suitable for pumped hydro storage, which may help secure Australia's electricity grid.

Rising gas prices make renewables a sure bet

August 12, 2014

New analysis by UNSW suggests that renewable investment is likely to be cheaper and lower risk for Australia, since rising and uncertain gas prices make baseload gas-fired electricity high risk and high cost.

Recommended for you

Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology

November 24, 2017

Scanning an empty field that once housed a Shaker village in New Hampshire, Jesse Casana had come in search of the foundations of stone buildings, long-forgotten roadways and other remnants of this community dating to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.