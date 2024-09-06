The Australian National University (ANU) is a public university located in the Australian capital, Canberra. Established by a Federal Act of Parliament in 1946, it is the nation's seventh-oldest university and the only Australian public university to be established by the Commonwealth, as opposed to a State or Territory, legislature. Centered at the Acton, Canberra campus, the university comprises seven teaching and research colleges, three focused postgraduate research centres and three non-tertiary educational entities, and hosts the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia and the National Computational Infrastructure facility. In 2011 ANU was separately ranked 26th and 38th among the world's universities and 1st and 2nd among Australian universities by the QS World University Rankings and the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, respectively.

Islands are engines of linguistic diversity, study shows

Islands drive language change and generate language diversity in similar ways to how they drive species diversity, according to research from The Australian National University (ANU) that analyzed languages from over 13,000 ...

Evolution

Sep 6, 2024

Better dams offer major benefits to farmers and livestock

Managing the water quality of farm dams is critical to the health of livestock as well as boosting crop production, according to new research from the Sustainable Farms group at The Australian National University (ANU).

Ecology

Jul 18, 2024

