The Australian National University (ANU) is a public university located in the Australian capital, Canberra. Established by a Federal Act of Parliament in 1946, it is the nation's seventh-oldest university and the only Australian public university to be established by the Commonwealth, as opposed to a State or Territory, legislature. Centered at the Acton, Canberra campus, the university comprises seven teaching and research colleges, three focused postgraduate research centres and three non-tertiary educational entities, and hosts the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia and the National Computational Infrastructure facility. In 2011 ANU was separately ranked 26th and 38th among the world's universities and 1st and 2nd among Australian universities by the QS World University Rankings and the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, respectively.

Address Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia Website http://www.anu.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_National_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

