Energy firms back investment into diesel engine

October 27, 2017
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which includes BP, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell and Total and has a $1-billion inv
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which includes BP, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell and Total and has a $1-billion investment fund for low-carbon technologies, said it was putting money into Achates Power

As major carmakers shift towards electric vehicles, a group of major oil and gas firms announced Friday an investment into a diesel engine.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which includes BP, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell and Total and has a $1-billion investment fund for low-carbon technologies, said it was putting money into Achates Power.

The US company promotes a high-efficiency combustion engine that it says increases fuel efficiency while reducing greenhouse gasses emitted by vehicles at an affordable cost to consumers.

"Pure electric vehicles and their fuel cell powered counterparts are unaffordable to the average car buyer; as such, they will remain a market novelty," Achates Power says on its website.

Diesel engines have under renewed attack after Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that millions of its diesel vehicles had been equipped with software that helped them cheat emissions tests and spew high levels of noxious fumes into the air.

A number of cities, including Paris, are looking to restrict diesels, while France and Britain plan to ban the sale of both petrol and cars by 2040. China, the world's largest car market, is considering following suit.

While the cost and limited range of mean they currently enjoy a narrow market share, most major car manufacturers have launched initiatives to develop a range of electric models and expect prices to drop as production volumes rise.

The OGCI also announced it would invest in a project to design a full-scale natural gas power plant that aims to capture and store , one of the products of burning fuel that causes global warming.

Another investment is into Solidia Technologies, a US-based cement and concrete production company that uses carbon dioxide instead of water in curing cement. The OGCI said the technology "has the potential to lower emissions in concrete production by up to 70 percent and water consumption by up to 80 percent".

The amount of the three investments was not disclosed.

The ten companies in the OGCI account for nearly one-fifth of global hydrocarbon production and supply around 10 percent of the planet's energy.

The group also includes China's CNPC, India's Reliance Industries, Italy's ENI, Mexico's Pemex, Norway's Statoil, and Spain's Repsol.

Explore further: Oil and gas majors invest $1 billion in low-emission tech

Related Stories

With fossil fuel bans, e-cars shift into higher gear

September 11, 2017

Beijing's announcement that it is considering joining France and Britain in banning petrol and diesel cars from its smog-clogged roads promises to accelerate a push towards electric vehicles—a race in which Chinese carmakers ...

Paris wants to phase out diesel cars by 2024

October 12, 2017

Paris city authorities said Thursday they aimed to phase out the use of diesel cars by the time the French capital hosts the Olympics in 2024, and petrol cars by 2030.

Jaguar cars set to go electric from 2020

September 7, 2017

Jaguar Land Rover will make all its new vehicles available in electric or hybrid models from 2020, it said on Thursday, two months after a similar announcement from Volvo.

Recommended for you

Passive solar windows heat up in cold weather

October 24, 2017

Researchers have developed a way to transform ordinary windows into solar-powered heaters that use the sun's energy to increase the window temperature by up to 8 K (nearly 15 °F) in cold weather. The researchers expect that ...

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.