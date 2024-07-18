July 18, 2024

Scientists develop novel iontronic skin with excellent self-healing efficiency and sensitivity

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

High-performance iontronic skin with excellent self-healing efficiency and sensitivity. Credit: NIMTE

Researchers led by Prof. Zhu Jin at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel mechano-responsive elastomer, i-DAPU, achieving high-performance iontronic skin that integrates self-healing and synchronous sensing.

Their study is published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Biomimetic flexible sensors have attracted global attention in the field of intelligent tactile perception. Using mechano-responsive elastomer as the dielectric material, iontronic skin is a representative emerging category of biomimetic flexible sensors. The iontronic skin can replicate the soft touch and properties similar to human skin after injury, and imitate the pressure-sensing function of receptor cells.

However, previous studies have mainly focused on improving a single function, with less emphasis on the synchronous enhancement of self-healing efficiency and sensitivity of intronic skin.

Inspired by such as TSP-15, Piezo 1, and Piezo 2, which can recruit repair factors to facilitate cellular membrane self-repair, the researchers developed multifunctional molecular-ionic regulatory sites within a polyurethane/ionic liquid (PU/IL) composite system.

Donor-acceptor (D-A) self-assembly groups were integrated into the main chain of polyurethane, and then co-blended with the ionic liquid [BMIM]+[PF6]-, thus contributing to a novel mechano-responsive elastomer, i-DAPU.

Using i-DAPU as the , the developed iontronic sensor, i.e., DA-skin, achieved excellent traction-assisted self-healing efficiency of 72 μm min-1 and superior dual-channel synchronous sensitivity of 7012.05 kPa-1.

In addition, the DA-skin was applied in clinical medicine for subtle change detection in muscle strength. Based on deep learning algorithms for , intelligent level classification was achieved with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.2%.

This study provides new design concepts and research strategies for the development of high-performance iontronic skin and shows great promise for health care applications.

More information: Chao Chen et al, Transmembrane Inspired Mechano‐Responsive Elastomers with Synergized Traction‐Assisted Healing and Dual‐Channel Sensing, Advanced Functional Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202402380

Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

