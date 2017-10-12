October 12, 2017

Paris wants to phase out diesel cars by 2024

Paris Mayor Mayor Anne Hidalgo is on a crusade to banish the veil of smog that periodically shrouds the French capital by giving
Paris Mayor Mayor Anne Hidalgo is on a crusade to banish the veil of smog that periodically shrouds the French capital by giving more space to cyclists, pedestrians and public transport

Paris city authorities said Thursday they aimed to phase out the use of diesel cars by the time the French capital hosts the Olympics in 2024, and petrol cars by 2030.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office said the goals—which are more ambitious time-wise than a government plan to end sales of petrol and by 2040—would be included in a new Paris climate plan.

Hidalgo, a Socialist, has been on a crusade to banish the veil of smog that periodically shrouds the French capital by giving more space to cyclists, pedestrians and .

She has infuriated motorists by banning vehicles from a busy three-kilometre (two-mile) stretch of a major road running along the right bank of the Seine river between the Louvre Museum and Bastille.

A study carried out by an air quality monitoring group said Monday the move had had a limited impact on .

The City of Paris—where a landmark global deal on curbing emissions was hammered out in 2015—said it aimed to make the capital carbon-neutral "in the medium- to long-term".

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government has also made environmental protection a priority.

In July, it announced plans to have only electric or hybrid vehicles on sale after 2040.

City Hall said that phasing out all petrol and by 2030 would help the government reach its objective, but stressed that it does not intend to ban vehicles.

"If we want to achieve it, we need to get out of petrol and diesel several years beforehand in urban areas, particularly in big cities," the city said.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Paris wants to phase out diesel cars by 2024 (2017, October 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-paris-phase-diesel-cars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

France to end sales of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)