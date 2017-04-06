NASA sees new Tropical Cyclone Cook moving past New Caledonia

April 10, 2017
NASA sees new Tropical Cyclone Cook moving past New Caledonia
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Cook on April 10 at 0254 UTC as it was approaching landfall in New Caledonia. Cook had a cloud-filled eye surrounded by powerful thunderstorms. Credit: NOAA/NASA Rapid Response Team

Tropical Cyclone Cook formed in the Southern Pacific Ocean and on Sunday, April 9, 2017 and moved across the island of New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean on early on April 10. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite passed over Cook as it was making landfall.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Cook on April 10 at 0254 UTC (April 9 at 10:54 p.m. EST). That was about one hour before the storm's center made landfall in central New Caledonia. The image showed a cloud-filled eye surrounded by powerful thunderstorms. A large band of thunderstorms feeding into the center blanketed the islands of Vanuatu.

On April 11 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EST) Tropical Cyclone Cook has maximum sustained winds near 70 knots (80.5 mph/129.6 kph) making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind scale. It was located just 47 nautical miles south-southwest of Noumea, New Caledonia near 23.3 degrees south latitude and 166.0 degrees east longitude. It was moving to the south at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that animated enhanced showed that there was a decrease in central convection and warming cloud tops over the system since it made landfall over New Caledonia around 0400 UTC (12 a.m. EST).Microwave imagery still showed that bands of thunderstorms were still wrapping into a defined center of circulation.

At 11 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) on April 10, Meteo France in New Caledonia noted that Cyclonic Alert number 2 remained in effect on April 10 for the municipalities of Thio, Bourail, La Foa, Sarraméa, Moindou and Farino, the province of the islands, the Northern Province (with the exception of the communes of Bélep and Maré which remain on cyclonic level 1 alert) . Alert # 1 was also still in effect on the rest of New Caledonia.

JTWC noted that "environmental conditions are no longer supportive of development with increasing to 20 knots (23 mph/27 kph) and decreasing to 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit)," so it is forecast to weaken over the next two days.

Explore further: Aqua satellite spots development of Tropical Storm 14P in South Pacific Ocean

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

December 7, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

NASA's spots Tropical Cyclone Carlos' night-time stretch

February 10, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a night-time image of Tropical Cyclone Carlos using infrared light that showed the storm was being stretched out. Carlos is being adversely affected by the Westerlies.

Recommended for you

Flammable floodplains are weak spot of Amazon forest

April 10, 2017

Peripheral parts of the Amazon forest were long thought to be most vulnerable to climate-induced collapse. Now, a study by an international team of scientists reveals in the scientific journal PNAS that seasonally inundated ...

Fish social lives may be key to saving coral reefs

April 10, 2017

The social eating habits of fish may play a central role in protecting coral reefs, according to a study from the University of California, Davis, published April 10 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.