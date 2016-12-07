December 7, 2016

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form
On Dec. 7 the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal. Credit: NASA/NOAA/Goddard Rapid Response Team

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

An area of tropical low pressure designated System 99B has consolidated and developed into Tropical Cyclone 05B. On Dec. 7 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite captured a of Tropical Cyclone 05B over the Anadaman and Nicobar Islands. The VIIRS image showed bands of thunderstorms wrapping around the center from the northern to the eastern quadrants over the Anadaman Islands.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC issued the first bulletin on the storm at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) when Tropical Cyclone 05B had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph). 05B was located near 10.9 degrees north latitude and 91.7 degrees north longitude, about 696 nautical miles south of Chittagong, India.

The JTWC forecast expects 05B to move northwest toward India, where it is expected to make landfall by Dec. 12 south of Visakhepatnam.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form (2016, December 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-nasa-tropical-cyclone-05b.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Tropical Storm Nada affected by wind shear
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)