December 23, 2016

NASA sees wind shear's effects on Tropical Cyclone Yvette

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Dec. 23 NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Yvette north of Western Australia as it was being affected by vertical wind shear. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Tropical Storm Yvette was being battered by vertical wind shear when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean.

On Dec. 23 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP provided a visible-light image of Tropical Cyclone Yvette that showed the bulk of clouds and thunderstorms were being pushed north and west of the center from . The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that showed a fully-exposed, well-defined low-level circulation center displaced east of isolated, flaring convection and developing thunderstorms.

On Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) Yvette's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 40 mph (35 knots/64.2 kph). It was centered near 14.7 degrees south latitude and 116.2 degrees east longitude, about 365 nautical miles northwest of Port Hedland, Australia. Yvette was moving east-southeast at 10.3 mph (9 knots/16.6 kph).

For forecast updates from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/index.shtml.

The storm will accelerate and make landfall on Christmas Day (GMT) south of Broome, Western Australia.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

