December 22, 2016

NASA finds heavy rainfall area increasing in Tropical Cyclone Yvette

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds heavy rainfall area increasing in Tropical Cyclone Yvette
On Dec. 22 at 1:15 a.m. EST (06:15 UTC) NASA's Aqua satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Yvette north of Western Australia. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA found that the area of heavy rainfall had increased in size as Tropical Cyclone Yvette continued to intensify in the Southern Indian Ocean.

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core observatory satellite flew over tropical cyclone Yvette, located off the northwestern coast of Australia on Dec. 21, 2016 at (4:41 a.m. EST) 0941 UTC. Maximum sustained winds had increased to about 40 knots (46 mph). The GPM satellite's Microwave Imager (GMI) revealed that the area of continuous rainfall around Yvette's center of circulation had increased in size. Convective storms were shown by GPM to be dropping rain at rates of over 60 mm (2.4 inches) per hour. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japanese space agency JAXA.

On Dec. 22 at 1:15 a.m. EST (06:15 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a of Tropical Cyclone Yvette that showed the storm appeared more circular.

On Dec. 22 at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) Yvette's maximum sustained winds had increased to 52 mph (45 knots/83 kph). It was centered near 14.2 degrees south latitude and 114.3 degrees east longitude, about 441 nautical miles northwest of Port Hedland, Australia. Yvette was moving east at 1.5 mph (1 knot/1.8 kph). Yvette has started to move east and is expected to turn to the southeast later in the day.

NASA finds heavy rainfall area increasing in Tropical Cyclone Yvette
On Dec. 21, 2016 at (4:41 a.m. EST) 0941 UTC GPM found the area of continuous rainfall around Yvette's center of circulation had increased in size. Rainfall rates in that area were over 60 mm (2.4 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

For forecast updates from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/index.shtml.

The storm will accelerate and make landfall on Christmas Day (GMT) between Broome and Port Hedland.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA finds heavy rainfall area increasing in Tropical Cyclone Yvette (2016, December 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-nasa-heavy-rainfall-area-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA looks at rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Yvette
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)