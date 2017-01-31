Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices

February 23, 2017
Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices
Researchers performed imaging and resistance measurements in a transmission electron microscope using a sample holder with a nanoscale electrical probe. Credit: Mikko Raskinen / Aalto University

Ionotronic devices rely on charge effects based on ions instead of or in addition to electrons. These devices open new opportunities for creating electrically switchable memories. However, there are still many technical challenges to overcome before this new kind of memory can be produced.

Researchers at Aalto University in Finland have visualized how oxygen ion migration in a complex oxide material causes the material to alter its crystal structure in a uniform and reversible fashion, prompting large modulations of electrical resistance. They performed simultaneous imaging and resistance measurements in a using a sample holder with a nanoscale electrical probe. Resistance-switching random access memories could utilize this effect.

Sample holder helps control migration of ions

"In a transmission electron microscope, a beam of high-energy electrons is transmitted through a very thin specimen. Various detectors collect the electrons after their interaction with the sample, providing detailed information about the atomic structure and composition of the material. The technique is extremely powerful for nanomaterials characterization, but if used conventionally, it does not allow for active material manipulation inside the microscope. In our study, we utilized a special sample holder with a piezo-controlled metallic probe to make an electrical nanocontact. This in situ method allowed us to apply short voltage pulses and thereby control the migration of oxygen ions in our sample," explains Academy of Finland Research Fellow Lide Yao.

Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices
Academy of Finland Research Fellow Lide Yao and the research group performed the study at the Aalto University's Nanomicroscopy Center. Credit: Mikko Raskinen / Aalto University

The researchers found that migration of oxygen ions away from the contact area results in an abrupt change in the oxide lattice structure and an increase of electrical resistance. Reversal of the voltage polarity fully restores the original material properties. Electro-thermal simulations, performed by Ph.D. candidate Sampo Inkinen, showed that a combination of current-induced sample heating and electric-field-directed ion migration causes the switching effect.

Ionotronic concept for manipulation of several material properties

"The material that we investigated in this study is a complex oxide. Complex oxides can exhibit many interesting physical properties including magnetism, ferroelectricity, and superconductivity, and all these properties vary sensitively with the oxidation state of the material. Voltage-induced migration of does change the amount of oxidation, triggering strong material responses. While we have demonstrated direct correlations between oxygen content, crystal structure, and electrical resistance, the same ionotronic concept could be utilized to control other ," says Professor Sebastiaan van Dijken, who is a coauthor on the paper with Yao.

"In the current study, we employed a special sample holder for simultaneous measurements of the atomic-scale structure and . We are now developing an entirely new and unique holder that would allow for transmission electron microscopy measurements while the specimen is irradiated by intense light. We plan to investigate atomic scale processes in perovskite solar cells and other optoelectronic with this setup in the future," adds Yao.

Explore further: Promising new cathode material for low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells

More information: Lide Yao et al, Direct observation of oxygen vacancy-driven structural and resistive phase transitions in La2/3Sr1/3MnO3, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/NCOMMS14544

Related Stories

Ultrafast imaging reveals existence of 'polarons'

November 29, 2016

Many people picture electrical conductivity as the flow of charged particles (mainly electrons) without really thinking about the atomic structure of the material through which those charges are moving. But scientists who ...

Switchable material could enable new memory chips

January 20, 2016

Two MIT researchers have developed a thin-film material whose phase and electrical properties can be switched between metallic and semiconducting simply by applying a small voltage. The material then stays in its new configuration ...

Recommended for you

Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices

February 23, 2017

Ionotronic devices rely on charge effects based on ions instead of or in addition to electrons. These devices open new opportunities for creating electrically switchable memories. However, there are still many technical challenges ...

Chemists improve batteries for renewable energy storage

February 21, 2017

Because the sun doesn't always shine, solar utilities need a way to store extra charge for a rainy day. The same goes for wind power facilities, since the wind doesn't always blow. To take full advantage of renewable energy, ...

Uranium from seawater factors into nuclear power

February 20, 2017

Trace amounts of uranium exist in seawater, but efforts to extract that critical ingredient for nuclear power have produced insufficient quantities to make it a viable source for those countries that lack uranium mines. A ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.