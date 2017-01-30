Promising new cathode material for low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells

January 31, 2017
Promising new cathode material for low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells
Credit: Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

ANSTO has collaborated on research investigating the possible synergistic effects of a new perovskite cathode material for a low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cell (LT-SOFC) that demonstrates outstanding and stable electrochemical performance below 500 °C.

A (SOFC) converts the chemical energy in fuel into electricity directly by the oxidation of the fuel.

SOFCs have distinct advantages in that they are highly efficient, exhibit long-term stability, produce low emissions, and are relatively low cost.

The study, by Mengran (Aaron) Li and co-authors from the School of Chemical Engineering and the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the University of Queensland, published recently in Nature Communications, showed that the co-doping of a promising cathode material, strontium cobalt oxide (SrCoO3-6) with niobium (Nb5+) and tantalum (Ta5+), led to improved performance.

The crystal structure of the new material was investigated using neutron powder diffraction on the ECHIDNA instrument at ANSTO's Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering and X-ray powder diffraction, under the direction of Professor Vanessa Peterson.

Other collaborators included researchers from Shandong University and Nanjing Tech University in China.

Experiment and calculations indicated that synergistic effects occurred because of an optimised balance of vacancies, ionic mobility, and surface electron transfer.

This is believed to be one of the few studies to report on how co-doping a perovskite oxide with highly charged rare-earth or alkaline- earth elements catalyses the oxygen-reduction reaction (ORR) at the LT-SOFC cathode.

Historically, the performance of the cathode in LT SOFCs has been limited by the surface oxygen exchange kinetics of the ORR as well as the mobility of oxide ion in the bulk.

Promising new cathode material for low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells
A schematic of the minimum energy migration pathway for an oxygen vacancy (VO) in SrCo0.75Nb0.125Ta0.125O3-δ, where dopants shown by coloured balls and Co along the pathway are within the octohedra. Other Co and Sr ions are omitted for clarity. The numbers 1–5 indicate the sequential positions of an oxygen vacancy along the diffusion pathway. Credit: Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

New cathode materials, which form oxide ions by the reduction of oxygen, have been explored because the low operating temperature of SOFCs results in sluggish kinetics and limits the performance of the battery.

Because the crystal structure of perovskite oxides is not stable below 900 °C, they are doped with rare-earth or alkaline-earth elements.

In the study, strontium cobalt oxide was doped with niobium and tantalum to produce the SrCo0.8Nb0.1Ta0-1O3-δ (SCNT) and isostructural species.

A cubic perovskite structure makes in the lattice migrate freely among equivalent oxygen sites. 

To the best of their knowledge, the authors report the highest reduction of oxygen in a LT-SOFC.The transport properties of perovskite-type oxides are dependent mainly on the ϐ-site cations. 

In SCNT, the niobium and tantalum have the same valence state and very similar ionic radii as the cobalt, and replace some of the cobalt ions.

The authors suggest the niobium and tantalum may be decreasing the energy barrier for oxygen migration, causing the neighbouring cobalt ions to become more active for charge transfer.

They attribute the high power density achieved using the pure SCNT cathode to outstanding ORR activity.

A range of other techniques were used in the synthesis of the material, structural characterisation, analysis of conductivity, characterisation of the ORR, and performance.

The SCNT cathode outperformed the other isostructural compositions at and below 500 °C and surpassed the target of 500 mW cm-2 for SOFCs, suggesting the possibility of operation even below 450°C.

Explore further: Fuel cell innovation: Novel cathode materials with high performance and strong reliability at intermediate temperature

More information: S.B. Adler. Mechanism and kinetics of oxygen reduction on porous La1−xSrxCoO3−δ electrodes, Solid State Ionics (1998). DOI: 10.1016/S0167-2738(98)00179-9

Mengran Li et al. A niobium and tantalum co-doped perovskite cathode for solid oxide fuel cells operating below 500 °C, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13990

Related Stories

Fuel cells operating directly on ethanol

June 6, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Researchers at the Center for Energy Research at UC San Diego recently demonstrated the best performance for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) operating directly on ethanol without external reformation. The work ...

Recommended for you

Material scientist invents breath monitor to detect flu

January 31, 2017

Perena Gouma, a professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, has published an article in the journal Sensors that describes her invention of a hand-held breath monitor ...

New method for activating Earth-abundant metal catalysts

January 31, 2017

(Phys.org)—Many industrially relevant reactions require either a precious metal catalyst or an Earth-abundant metal catalyst in a low oxidation state. A catalyst with a Fe(0) complex, for example, is a good catalyst for ...

Spider silk demonstrates Spider Man-like abilities

January 31, 2017

Our muscles are amazing structures. With the trigger of a thought, muscle filaments slide past each other and bundles of contracting fibers pull on the bones moving our bodies. The triggered stretching behavior of muscle ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.