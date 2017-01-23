January 23, 2017

UNIST researchers get green light to commercialize metal-air batteries

by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

UNIST researchers get green light to commercialize metal-air batteries
The oxygen reduction reaction at the anode of the cell is divided into four stages. The first step, which is the slowest, involves the addition of polypyrol to improve the catalytic reaction. Credit: UNIST

A team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has recently announced that they have successfully developed a new way to increase energy efficiency of metal-air batteries which are next-generation energy devices by using a conducting polymer.

This breakthrough research, led by Professor Hyun-Kon Song and Professor Guntae Kim of Energy and Chemical Engineering is appeared in the January issue of Energy & Environmental Science (EES), a world renowned academic journal in the field of energy.

In the cathode of metal-air batteries or fuel cells, oxygen is reduced to metal oxide or water. At this time, catalysts are required to accelerate the reaction. As the well known catalyst, platinum has remaining economical issue to commercialize the metal-air betteries or fuel cell due to its high price.

In the study, they reported that catalytic activity of provskite which can be substitute to platinum was dramatically enhanced by simply adding a kind of , polypyrrole and its principle.

When the perovskite or polypyrrole are used alone, their activities can not be reached to that of platinum. However, as a result of physically mixing perovksite with polypyrrole, the activity was dramatically enhanced and it was reached to that of . This is first synergistic effect in oxygen electrocatalysis even though there was any chemical interaction between pervskite and polypyrrole.

"The reaction which oxygen receive electron is . The property of polypyrrole which is sensitive to oxygen contribute to accelerate this reaction," says Professor Song.

"Because the oxide-polypyrrole complex is made by simple operation, the catalyst will be proper to apply next-generation energy devices," says Dong-Gyu Lee, the first author of the research.

The results of this study has been supported by KEIT, KETEP, BK21Plus and MSIP.

More information: Dong-Gyu Lee et al, Polypyrrole-assisted oxygen electrocatalysis on perovskite oxides, Energy Environ. Sci. (2017). DOI: 10.1039/C6EE03501A

Journal information: Energy & Environmental Science

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: UNIST researchers get green light to commercialize metal-air batteries (2017, January 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-unist-green-commercialize-metal-air-batteries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Novel catalyst design opens possibility to hydrogen vehicle
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (2)