Faster recharging batteries possible after new insights

January 18, 2017
Faster recharging batteries possible after new insights
Professor Saiful Islam. Credit: The Royal Society

Faster recharging lithium batteries could be developed after scientists figured out why adding charged metal atoms to tunnel structures within batteries improves their performance.

Rechargeable lithium batteries have helped power the 'portable revolution' in mobile phones, laptops and , and new generations of lithium batteries are being developed for electric vehicles and to store energy from wind and solar power.

Now the research groups of Professor Saiful Islam of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Bath, and Professor Reza Shahbazian-Yassar at the University of Illinois at Chicago, have gained important insights to help improve the performance of , published in the leading journal Nature Communications.

Storing electrical energy more quickly than current electrodes is important for future applications in portable electronics and electric vehicles.

It was recently discovered that that large metal ions such as potassium can improve charge storage in batteries, but it wasn't understood why this was the case.

The research teams used a powerful combination of structural experiments and computer simulations to unravel for the first time why adding charged potassium into tunnel-like structures of low-cost manganese oxide has a strong beneficial effect on the battery performance.

They discovered that adding positively charged ions increased how fast lithium moves within the tunnel structures, which is crucial to improving the charging of batteries.

Professor Islam said: "Understanding these processes is important for the future design and development of battery materials, and could lead to faster charging batteries that will benefit consumers and industry.

"Developing new materials holds the key to lighter, cheaper and safer batteries, including for which will help cut carbon emissions."

Explore further: Electric cars and home solar storage capacity increased with simple pre-treatment

More information: Yifei Yuan et al, The influence of large cations on the electrochemical properties of tunnel-structured metal oxides, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13374

Related Stories

High storage batteries from sodium ion batteries

October 26, 2016

The mechanism of sodium ion storage in an important two-dimensional material could be a simpler and less toxic route to cheaper batteries, a team of KAUST researchers discovered.

"High-occupancy" vehicle (HOV) battery

August 17, 2016

In lithium-ion batteries, a singly charged lithium atom (or "ion") flows between two electrodes while one electron is contributed to the electrical current in the external circuit. If too many lithium ions are intercalated ...

Next generation anode to improve lithium-ion batteries

August 3, 2016

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have created a new silicon-tin nanocomposite anode that could lead to lithium-ion batteries that can be charged and discharged more times before they reach the end of ...

Loofah-based material could give lithium batteries a boost

June 15, 2016

Today's mobile lifestyle depends on rechargeable lithium batteries. But to take these storage devices to the next level—to shore up the electric grid or for widespread use in vehicles, for example—they need a big boost ...

Recommended for you

Firms push hydrogen as top green energy source

January 18, 2017

Over a dozen leading European and Asian firms have teamed up to promote the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel and cut the production of harmful gasses that lead to global warming.

WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report

January 13, 2017

The Facebook-owned mobile messaging service WhatsApp is vulnerable to interception, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday, sparking concern over an app advertised as putting an emphasis on privacy.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

gkam
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
I do not see the improvements in ICE devices which can out-compete renewables now.

The cat is out of the bag in that there are too many EV startups now to keep them from taking over, starting with the smaller systems. The advantages are too obvious to ignore, with cheap travel, no oil changes or filters or leaks, no maintenance, really.

Now, with used EV batteries becoming available tor household use, I expect to see a reconditioned one in my garage in a year or so.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.