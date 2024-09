The University of Bath, UoB was established as a public university in 1966 in Bath, UK. UoB has 14, 250 undergraduate and graduate students. UoB ranks high as a research university. It's academic strengths lie in physical sciences, mathematics, engineering, technology, social sciences and management. UoB is highly selective in selecting undergraduate admissions.

Address Bath, BA2 7AY, UK Website http://www.bath.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bath

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

