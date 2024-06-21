June 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Festivals can be a powerful force for sustainable lifestyle changes, new research shows

by University of Bath

outdoor festival
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Festivals and mass gatherings can empower and inspire people making lifestyle changes for a sustainable future, according to new research from a vegan festival which suggests the power of these collective experiences may have been underestimated.

In-depth interviews with people attending a celebrating the lifestyle showed that these events can provide a restorative retreat from the majority, meat-eating society. For vegans, attending is an opportunity to 'recharge' their beliefs; seek out ; and to be inspired by a collective identity- focused experience.

Dr. Annayah Prosser, from the University of Bath's School of Management who led the research said, "The festival experience seemed to be a place where vegans could recharge from the strain of going against the meat-eating norm. They could enjoy a sense of community and reinvigorate their motivation for social change.

The paper, "Overcoming (vegan) burnout: Mass-gatherings can provide respite and rekindle shared identity and social action efforts in moralized minority groups," is published in Political Psychology.

"In the UK, recent estimates suggest that less than 2% of people are vegan, so many vegans are incredibly isolated in their daily lives. Our participants spoke about being 'mocked' by others and feeling 'depression' or 'dread' when others questioned their identity and dietary choices," Dr. Prosser said.

"We found that festival offered an opportunity for social connection for vegans, which seemed to encourage them to 'feel braver' about engaging in conversations about their veganism and to maintain their 'everyday activism.'"

Even queuing for food and drink, not normally a celebrated festival experience, was seen as a chance to strike up friendly conversations and create positive social connections.

The research was carried out at the Vegan Camp Out in 2021. The festival is an annual weekend event which is advertised as celebrating veganism in all aspects. In-depth qualitative field interviews were conducted with 20 event attendees (10 women, eight men, two non-binary), between the ages of 21 and 58 years old.

The social difficulties of the vegan experience can lead to poor mental health and, for some, 'activist burnout'—an intense form of physical and mental exhaustion. Aside from the toll this takes on the individual, it also hampers societal transitions towards plant-based eating, shown to be an important mechanism for cutting and supporting a .

Vegans can be stereotyped as loud activists, but for many the effort and difficulties of going against the social norm can be a draining and sometimes lonely experience. Negativity, stigma and even hostility can strain their capacity to maintain their lifestyle.

It can push people to downplay their beliefs, to refrain from discussing their veganism or exclude themselves from social situations which will make their veganism visible to others.

"The influence of minority groups is subtle but crucial to social change processes in the long term," said Dr. Prosser. "We know that vegans help to encourage societal meat reduction, and encourage sustainable food choices in their social networks and from the wider market."

"Our research suggests that bringing together is an important method for supporting towards more sustainable futures—in this case a plant-based or vegan diet. Our interviewees told us they felt empowered to 'go further' in their daily lives and become involved in community activism after attending the event."

This research adds to a previous study of secular mass gatherings, including Burning Man and Latitude, which showed that the festival experience can be transformative for many attendees—encouraging social connection and pro-social 'helping' behaviors which lasted for many months after the event.

"It is clear that festival environments are very important for attendees, and can result in significant transformations to our personal and social identities," said Dr. Prosser.

The study involved the Universities of Exeter, Groningen, Western Australia and Amsterdam Business School.

More information: Annayah M. B. Prosser et al, Overcoming (vegan) burnout: Mass gatherings can provide respite and rekindle shared identity and social action efforts in moralized minority groups, Political Psychology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/pops.13009

Provided by University of Bath

Citation: Festivals can be a powerful force for sustainable lifestyle changes, new research shows (2024, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-festivals-powerful-sustainable-lifestyle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Five ways going vegan could change your social life, not just your health
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

3 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Jun 18, 2024

What is your favorite drawing?

Jun 16, 2024

Another Word I Got Wrong : Vile

Jun 15, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Jun 14, 2024

Tell us about left-right hand coordination when playing musical instruments, especially for Piano

Jun 14, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)