Hydrogen racecar of the future ready for unveiling

After revealing the design on the 10th of March, TU Delft student team Forze has been working very hard to produce and realise this hydrogen supercar. Several months later, the Forze VII will now be presented for the very first time for public on Sunday 7th of August 2016 during the Gamma Racing Day. The official revelation will happen on 10.00am at the TT Circuit in Assen. During this presentation, Formula 1 driver Jan Lammers will do the honours.

Lammers is excited about the Forze VII: "It is important that our country is aware of the alternatives of fossil fuels. Naturally, this hydrogen race car will battle against fossil fueled cars: hydrogen is an alternative with unlimited possibilities, unlike the limited amount of fossil fuel. I will follow the news of Forze with much interest."

Tests

"Tests are running well," says team manager Rick Everaert, "although it is obviously that there is still a lot of work to do before this supercar will win races," he continues. It is important that this car can cover long distances safely. Therefore more time for testing is necessary before the Forze VII can set new world records.

Technology

The Forze VII is a hydrogenfueled car. This means that hydrogen is tanked, which is an expertise of the new main sponsor Pitpoint. Together with oxygen from the air, this will be converted into water and electricity. The cars of Forze are the only racecars on earth which can be driven without any harmful emissions. Also, refueling is just as fast as normal fossil fuel, which is a big plus, according to team manager Everaert. Students of the TU Delft use many innovative technologies like KERS (Kinectic Energy Recovery Systems) which can be found in Formula 1 cars as well.

Specifications

0100 km/h <4 seconds

Topspeed 210 km/h

Fuel Cell power 100 kW (135 hp)

Boost power 200 kW (270 hp)

Weight 1100 kg

Size 4,6 x 1,90 m

Forze is the hydrogen racing team of the TU Delft. The team consists of 65 students from several faculties, from aerospace to technical business management. Together, they are committed to promote hydrogen technology by designing, building and racing an innovative racecar.