Delft University of Technology, (TU Delft) was established in 1842 in Delft, The Netherlands. As of 2007, TU Delft is the largest and most prolific in terms of research publications in the broad field of technology. The student body consists of 14,299 students including Master's and Doctoral students. The academic staff of 2712 includes notable scientists and researchers. TU Delft is regarded with esteem throughout the world for its achievements.

Address
Postbus 5, 2600 AA Delft, The Netherlands
Website
http://www.tudelft.nl/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delft_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Delft University of Technology

Research team resolves decades-long problem in microscopy

When viewing biological samples with a microscope, the light beam is disturbed if the lens of the objective is in a different medium than the sample. For example, when looking at a watery sample with a lens surrounded by ...

Optics & Photonics

Apr 18, 2024

0

130

Salt marshes put to the test in wave flume

Can salt marshes serve as a natural solution for flood protection? Researchers of the project "Living Dikes" transported 62 big blocks of salt marshes, containing soil and vegetation, from the coast of Friesland to the Delta ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 21, 2024

0

1

A new design for quantum computers

Creating a quantum computer powerful enough to tackle problems we cannot solve with current computers remains a big challenge for quantum physicists. A well-functioning quantum simulator—a specific type of quantum computer—could ...

Quantum Physics

Feb 15, 2024

0

105

Clouds disappear quickly during a solar eclipse, shows study

Cumulus clouds over land start to disappear almost instantly during a partial solar eclipse. Until recently, satellite measurements during the eclipse resulted in dark spots in the cloud map, but researchers from TU Delft ...

Environment

Feb 12, 2024

0

192

page 1 from 30