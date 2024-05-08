May 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New technology changes how proteins in individual cells are studied

by Karolinska Institutet

New technology changes how proteins in individual cells are studied
Molecular Pixelation. Credit: Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02268-9

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet, together with Pixelgen Technologies, have developed and applied a technique that makes it possible to map proteins in individual cells in a completely new way. Not only is it now possible to measure the amount of proteins, but also how they are distributed in the cell's membrane and how they interact with each other.

Previously, researchers could only study a limited number of proteins in using so-called flow cytometry. But the new technique, called molecular pixelation, goes one step further. It is now possible to analyze hundreds of proteins simultaneously and get a more detailed picture of their distribution and interactions in individual cells. This is important because proteins play a crucial role in cellular function and signaling.

The findings are published in the journal Nature Methods.

"By understanding how proteins behave in individual cells, we can better study diseases such as cancer and inflammatory disorders. In addition, we can use the technique to evaluate new drugs and their impact on the distribution of proteins in cells," says one of the authors of the study, Petter Brodin, Professor at the Department of Women's and Children's Health, Karolinska Institutet.

"No one else has previously reported a similar technology, which is why this is so unique," says Brodin.

The next step is to use molecular pixelation in research on cancer, the and other processes where protein distribution changes over time, according to Petter Brodin.

"This is exciting because it will open up completely new possibilities in single-cell analysis and contribute to our understanding of biological processes," says Brodin.

More information: Filip Karlsson et al, Molecular pixelation: spatial proteomics of single cells by sequencing, Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02268-9

Journal information: Nature Methods

Provided by Karolinska Institutet

Citation: New technology changes how proteins in individual cells are studied (2024, May 8) retrieved 8 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-technology-proteins-individual-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New tool demonstrates differences in human immune systems
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

1 hour ago

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

3 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)