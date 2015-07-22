July 22, 2015

New battery technologies take on lithium-ion

by American Chemical Society

Battery

Lithium-ion batteries remain the technology-of-choice for today's crop of electric cars, but challengers are revving up to try to upset the current order. An article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, takes a look at two of the top contenders vying to erode lithium-ion's dominance.

Alex Scott, a senior editor at C&EN, reports on two developments from companies in England that seem poised to compete in the electric car market within the next two to four years. One is a sodium-ion version, produced by a start-up called Faradion. The other is a battery powered by lithium-sulfur technology and is being developed by Oxis Energy. Both companies assert their advances will be able to compete with lithium-ion in performance, safety and costs.

Some industry watchers, however, remain unconvinced by the claims, given that a slew of other battery-makers made similar promises and then failed to deliver. Soon enough, the fates of Faradion and Oxis could also be determined.

Faradion has set a goal to match the energy density of by 2017. And although they're still dealing with battery cycle issues, Oxis' lithium-sulfur technology has already attracted the attention of the military.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: New battery technologies take on lithium-ion (2015, July 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-battery-technologies-lithium-ion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The race is on to power the next generation of electric cars
878 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

1 hour ago

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

3 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (3)