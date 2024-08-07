August 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

South Florida estuaries warming faster than Gulf of Mexico, global ocean, research shows

by University of South Florida

South Florida estuaries warming faster than Gulf of Mexico, global ocean, USF research shows
Temperatures in South Florida estuaries are rising faster than those in the Gulf of Mexico and global oceans. Credit: USF

Sea surface temperatures are on the rise around the world, but the problem is pronounced in South Florida, according to a series of studies published by researchers at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science.

Estuaries in South Florida have experienced rapid warming over the past two decades, including a record-breaking marine heat wave in 2023.

Using , the researchers found that sea surface temperatures in four estuaries in South Florida have risen faster than sea surface temperatures globally and in the Gulf of Mexico. The findings, published in Environmental Research Letters and Estuaries and Coasts, paint a troubling picture for the marine life that calls Florida home.

"The temperatures in South Florida estuaries are not only rising faster than the global average, but also faster than temperatures in the open Gulf of Mexico," said Chuanmin Hu, professor of physical oceanography at the University of South Florida and co-author of the recent papers. "We even saw more of a response within the estuaries to last year's marine heat wave."

Over the past two decades, in Florida Bay, Tampa Bay, St. Lucie Estuary and Caloosahatchee River Estuary rose around 70% faster than the Gulf of Mexico and 500% faster than the global oceans, according to the authors. The temperatures are expected to take a toll on marine life.

South Florida estuaries warming faster than Gulf of Mexico, global ocean, USF research shows
This high-resolution image from the ECOSTRESS dataset depicts sea surface temperatures around the Florida Keys in response to the 2023 marine heat wave. Courtesy of Jing Shi. Credit: Jing Shi, University of South Florida

Estuaries are nurseries where many marine animals begin their lives. South Florida's estuaries are home to critical habitats such as , and adjacent waters in the Florida Keys are home to world-renowned coral reefs. These may be impacted by rising water temperatures.

"Algae, seagrass and coral are all sensitive to temperature changes," Hu said. "Algae prefer , which can increase the size and frequency of blooms. Meanwhile, seagrass and coral undergo stress if the water gets too warm."

The researchers hope to partner with colleagues at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to explore the potential impacts of water temperatures on seagrass and coral populations in South Florida.

The researchers speculated on possible causes for the high rate of warming in South Florida's estuaries, including evaporation, water capacity and (the amount of time water spends in an ). No single factor has been revealed as dominant.

South Florida estuaries warming faster than Gulf of Mexico, global ocean, USF research shows
This image from the MODIS dataset shows surface water temperatures off Southwest Florida in July 2023 is mostly two degrees Celsius warmer than the previous 20 years in response to the 2023 marine heat wave. Courtesy of Jing Shi. Credit: Jing Shi, University of South Florida

Ongoing research by Hu and Jing Shi, a doctoral student in Hu's lab and first author of the papers, will investigate another peculiar observation: the accelerated warming seen in South Florida's estuaries has not been detected in other estuaries across the region.

"Not every estuary around the Gulf of Mexico is behaving this way," Hu said. "These temperature changes appear unique to the estuaries of South Florida."

The next question, Hu said, is how long this faster warming in South Florida will be sustained.

"We expect the rate of warming to eventually balance with the open Gulf of Mexico," he said. "We just don't know when that will happen."

More information: Jing Shi et al, South Florida estuaries are warming faster than global oceans, Environmental Research Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aca8ba

Jing Shi et al, Temperature Response of South Florida Estuaries to the 2023 Heatwave, Estuaries and Coasts (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s12237-024-01400-4

Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by University of South Florida

Citation: South Florida estuaries warming faster than Gulf of Mexico, global ocean, research shows (2024, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-south-florida-estuaries-faster-gulf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Baby bull sharks are thriving in Texas and Alabama bays as the Gulf of Mexico warms
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hydrothermal explosion versus phreatic eruption?

Aug 4, 2024

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 3, 2024

M 2.9 Earthquake, Lake Michigan, 39 km ESE of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

Aug 2, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Aug 1, 2024

New Paper in Nature Communications models the AMOC

Jul 31, 2024

Scientists have discovered “dark oxygen” being produced in the deep ocean, apparently by lumps of metal on the seafloor

Jul 23, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)