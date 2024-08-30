The University of South Florida, also known as USF, is a member institution of the State University System of Florida, one of the state's three flagship universities for public research, and is located in Tampa, Florida, USA. Founded in 1956, USF is the eighth largest university in the nation and the third largest in the state of Florida, with a total enrollment of 47,122 as of 2009. USF has an autonomous campus in St. Petersburg, and branch centers in Sarasota and Lakeland. USF is classified by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as a "very high research" institution. In its 2010 ranking, the Intellectual Property Owners Association placed USF 9th among all universities worldwide in the number of US patents granted. The university has an annual budget of $1.8 billion and an annual economic impact of $3.7 billion. Twenty USF graduate programs are ranked in the top 100 of the 2012 America’s Best Graduate Schools edition of U.S. News & World Report. USF is also one of the nation's top centers for the advancement in research of treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.

Address 4202 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, Florida, United States of America 33620 Website http://www.usf.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_South_Florida

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

