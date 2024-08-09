August 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

From egg to adult: The first successful lab rearing of the nudibranch sea slug Hypselodoris festiva

by University of Tsukuba

From egg to adult: The first successful lab rearing of the nudibranch sea slug Hypselodoris festiva
Ventral juvenile anus of H. festiva. (A) J1 stage juvenile. (B) Anal gland surrounding the ventral juvenile anus in a J1 juvenile. (C) J2 stage juvenile with the posterior end of the mantle lifted up during excretion from the ventral juvenile anus. (D) and (E) J4 stage juvenile with anal glands remaining posteroventrally. (A–C) dorsal view, anterior to the left. (D) ventral view, anterior to the left. Credit: Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-66322-4

Nudibranchs are members of the phylum Mollusca, and most species have a planktonic larval stage characterized by the presence of shells immediately after hatching.

During development, settle on the seabed and reefs where they metamorphose, lose their shells, and shift from a floating to a benthic lifestyle. However, the species of the family Chromodorididae, including brightly colored sea slugs such as Hypselodoris festiva and Chromodoris orientalis, have never been raised from to adults in the laboratory, and the from settlement to adulthood has been shrouded in mystery.

In a study published in Scientific Reports , the adults of H. festiva were collected and reared in the laboratory. They laid eggs, and approximately six days later, more than several thousand floating larvae hatched from a single egg mass.

Upon feeding with microalgae, eye spots and other features were formed and the larvae underwent metamorphosis about three weeks after hatching.

During metamorphosis, they shed their shells and transitioned to a benthic lifestyle. The juveniles grew by feeding on sponges, which were also the food of adult H. festiva. During this process, the juveniles developed a bright blue and yellow pattern on their bodies and the main organs characterizing the adult stage, such as rhinophores, gills, and anus, were formed.

Based on the observed body color formation and organogenesis, the post-settlement growth of H. festiva was classified into nine stages: two metamorphic stages and seven juvenile stages.

This classification allows the identification of the growth stages based on the external characteristics, with this study serving as a reference for further developmental studies of Chromodorididae.

The appropriate rearing conditions for the larvae, , and of species belonging to Chromodorididae were previously unknown; however, the methods established in this study can be applied to not only H. festiva, but other species, and can contribute to industrial and commercial uses, such as aquarium displays.

More information: Makiko Hayashi et al, Staging of post-settlement growth in the nudibranch Hypselodoris festiva, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-66322-4

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Tsukuba

Citation: From egg to adult: The first successful lab rearing of the nudibranch sea slug Hypselodoris festiva (2024, August 9) retrieved 9 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-egg-adult-successful-lab-rearing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Carbohydrate produced by bacteria triggers marine biofouling
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neutron contamination threshold in tissue using LINAC

Aug 8, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)