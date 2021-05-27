May 27, 2021

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth

by Pensoft Publishers

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth
Live male adult of Arctia menetriesii. Credit: Evgeny Koshkin

The Menetries' tiger moth (Arctia menetriesii) is one of the rarest and most poorly studied Palaearctic moth species. Even though its adult individuals are large and brightly colored, they are difficult to spot, because they aren't attracted to light, they're not active at night, and they fly reluctantly. Currently, the species only inhabits two countries—Finland and the Russian Federation, and is included in the Red Lists of both, as Data Deficient in the former and Vulnerable in the latter.

For 13 years, researcher Evgeny Koshkin of the Institute of Water and Ecology Problems of the Far Eastern branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences kept searching for the elusive Menetries' tiger in its habitat in the Bureinsky Nature Reserve, 400 km north of Khabarovsk, Russia, but he only ever found it in 2018, in what was the first record of this in 34 years in this region. That's how rare it is.

After collecting eggs from a female moth, Koshkin documented the species' biology under laboratory conditions and described its immature stages in the open-access, peer-reviewed scientific journal Nota Lepidopterologica. For the first time, detailed photographs of all developmental stages of this species have been published.

In laboratory conditions, the development cycle of the Menetries' moth from egg laying to an adult individual lasts between 72 and 83 days. Out of the 105 eggs that the female moth laid in captivity, however, only 13 transformed into adults, and out of those, only four were able to spread their wings. In the last larval instar, about 75% of the larvae died immediately before pupation, and a number of metamorphosis anomalies were observed in the ones that survived.

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth
Metamorphosis anomalies in Arctia menetriesii (L-R): lethal larva-pupa intermediate; female emerged from larva-pupa intermediate - head and thorax left covered with the larval cuticle; female emerged from larva-pupa intermediate - larval cuticle removed; pupa with insignificant anomalies; pupa with severe anomalies. Credit: Evgeny Koshkin

This is the first time that such anomalies and morphological defects of pupae are documented in the Menetries' , and it is possible that they occur in a similar way in nature. Some metamorphosis anomalies manifested as larva-pupa intermediates due to disrupted molting, and pupae with severe anomalies produced adults that were unable to inflate their wings.

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth
Seventh instar larva of Arctia menetriesii. Credit: Evgeny Koshkin

It is possible that the diet of the laboratory-reared larvae might have had something to do with the before pupation and the metamorphosis anomalies during it. Some of the larvae were fed on Aconitum leaves and larch needles during certain periods of their lives, and it is possible that toxic compounds found in these plants might have impacted their health and development. More research on larval diet would be needed, however, to confirm or reject this hypothesis.

Explore further

The devil's helmet for a legendary tiger moth
More information: Evgeny S. Koshkin, Life history of the rare boreal tiger moth Arctia menetriesii (Eversmann, 1846) (Lepidoptera, Erebidae, Arctiinae) in the Russian Far East, Nota Lepidopterologica (2021). DOI: 10.3897/nl.44.62801
Provided by Pensoft Publishers
Citation: Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth (2021, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-anomalies-rare-tiger-moth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could x-ray or other high energy device alter rice grains?

2 hours ago

is there any "official" way of reducing belly fat

14 hours ago

Is reflected sunlight damaging to the eyes?

22 hours ago

Ecology -- Which microorganisms are the main decomposers in the sea?

May 25, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

May 25, 2021

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

May 25, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments