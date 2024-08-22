Pensoft Publishers (also known as: Pensoft) are a publisher of scientific literature based in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pensoft was founded in 1994, by two academics: Lyubomir Penev and Sergei Golovatch. It has published nearly 1000 academic and professional books and currently publishes 14 peer-reviewed open access scientific journals including ZooKeys, PhytoKeys, Comparative Cytogenetics, Journal of Hymenoptera Research, Deutsche Entomologische Zeitschrift, and Zoosystematics and Evolution. Pensoft is part of the open-access publishing movement. The Creative Commons Attribution License (CC-BY) is used for all journal articles. In 2012, Pensoft established a partnership with Encyclopedia of Life called the EOL Open Access Support Project (EOASP) to financially support independent taxonomists, and taxonomists living in developing countries to publish their results in Pensoft journals.[

Address Prof. Georgi Zlatarski Street 12 1700 Sofia, Bulgaria Website http://pensoft.net/

