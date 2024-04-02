April 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientist explores sufficiency as an overlooked strategy for protecting biodiversity

by Pensoft Publishers

Scientist explores sufficiency as an overlooked strategy for protecting biodiversity
Credit: Nature Conservation (2024). DOI: 10.3897/natureconservation.55.118243

A study from the Technical University in Berlin suggests "sufficiency" should be a more prominent strategy for protecting biodiversity.

Published in the open-access journal Nature Conservation, the paper analyzes the intersection between biodiversity conservation and sufficiency strategies aimed at reducing consumption and resource use.

Study author Marianne Hachtmann notes that despite the established connection between excessive by humans and biodiversity loss, there is limited explicit focus on how sufficiency strategies can support biodiversity preservation.

Reviewing from 2017 to 2021 and publications by nature conservation associations, the research identifies a notable gap in discussions linking sufficiency directly with biodiversity outcomes. Possible reasons for this may be the term's political implications, lack of descriptiveness, as well as the use of other terms.

Furthermore, the lack of connection between sufficiency and biodiversity could be because they belong to different "scientific spheres." Linking the two terms thus requires a reflective, interdisciplinary perspective.

The study proposes a detailed sufficiency typology to foster a systematic approach towards integrating the term in biodiversity conservation efforts.

"The sufficiency typology developed here allows for a systematic integration of sufficiency into biodiversity conservation and thus a joint consideration of social and nature conservation concerns," says Hachtmann, Technical University Berlin.

Policymakers, conservationists, and researchers are urged to prioritize sufficiency for the broader strategy for and . The paper calls for further investigation into how adopting sufficiency strategies can be a crucial element in conserving biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future.

More information: Marianne Hachtmann, Linking sufficiency and the protection of biodiversity: An issue of political implications, framing, descriptiveness and interdisciplinarity?, Nature Conservation (2024). DOI: 10.3897/natureconservation.55.118243

Journal information: Nature Conservation

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: Scientist explores sufficiency as an overlooked strategy for protecting biodiversity (2024, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-scientist-explores-sufficiency-overlooked-strategy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Q&A: How can Canada best meet its commitment to protecting 30% of its land by 2030?
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Mar 30, 2024

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)