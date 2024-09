Nature Conservation is a peer-reviewed, open-access, online and print, rapidly published journal. Nature Conservation is launched to mobilize ideas and data in all theoretical and applied aspects of nature conservation - biological, ecological, social and economic. Its broad scope and innovative use of media encourage interdisciplinary and integrative approaches.

Publisher Pensoft Publishers Website http://www.pensoft.net/journals/natureconservation/

