October 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

An extensive database for advancing Mindanao Island's biodiversity

by Pensoft Publishers

MOBIOS+: An extensive database for advancing Mindanao Island's biodiversity
Team members of the MOBIOS+ consortium curating the dataset. Credit: Tanalgo et al.

The Philippine Archipelago, with more than 7,100 islands, has one of the highest levels of endemism globally and is a hotspot for biodiversity conservation. Mindanao, the second largest group of islands in the country, is a treasure trove of terrestrial species, boasting one of the highest densities of unique flora and fauna on the planet. However, despite its ecological significance, comprehensive biodiversity records and data for the region have remained inaccessible until now.

The Mindanao Open Biodiversity Information (MOBIOS+) aims to bridge these critical data gaps by compiling biodiversity information from the 21st century. This monumental undertaking seeks to enhance our understanding of Mindanao's biodiversity trends, while establishing a database that is openly accessible to researchers and conservationists worldwide.

MOBIOS+ is the first of its kind and, currently, the most comprehensive attempt to create a consolidated database for the biodiversity of Mindanao based on publicly available literature. With a vast collection of biodiversity data, this database will be an invaluable resource to advance regional biodiversity research and analysis.

"It will further facilitate the identification of species and areas that require immediate conservation prioritization and action, addressing the urgent challenges posed by our rapidly changing planet," the researchers behind the project write in their data paper, published in the open-access, peer-reviewed Biodiversity Data Journal.

The MOBIOS+ database, available through the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) platform, currently comprises an impressive 12,813 georeferenced specimen occurrences representing 1,907 unique taxa.

These span across ten animal classes inhabiting terrestrial and freshwater environments within the Mindanao faunal region. The project aims to continuously update the species database, complementing on-ground biodiversity efforts in Mindanao.

Associate Professor Krizler Tanalgo of the Ecology and Conservation Research Laboratory at the University of Southern Mindanao, the project leader behind MOBIOS+, shared his thoughts on this initiative, saying, "We aim to democratize information, making it readily available to researchers, policymakers, and conservation biologists. By doing so, we hope to facilitate well-informed decisions to address pressing , with a particular focus on the often underrepresented Mindanao region, which tends to receive limited attention in terms of research and funding."

"The MOBIOS+ database is not only a testament to the dedication of the scientific community, but also a beacon of hope for the future of in Mindanao and beyond. It will support researchers and conservationists in identifying species and areas that require immediate prioritization and action, safeguarding the unique and fragile ecosystems of this extraordinary region."

More information: Krizler Tanalgo et al, The MOBIOS+: A FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable) database for Mindanao's terrestrial biodiversity, Biodiversity Data Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.11.e110016

Journal information: Biodiversity Data Journal

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: An extensive database for advancing Mindanao Island's biodiversity (2023, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-extensive-database-advancing-mindanao-island.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Aussies provide more than 62 million species records for conservation research
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

9 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

20 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)