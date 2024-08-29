The University of Tsukuba, one of the oldest national universities (established by Japanese Government) and one of the most comprehensive research universities in Japan, is located in the city of Tsukuba (known as Tsukuba Science City), Ibaraki Prefecture in the Kantō region of Japan. The University has 28 college clusters and schools with a total of around 16,500 students (as of 2014). The main Tsukuba campus covers an area of 258 hectares (636 acres), making it the 2nd largest single campus in Japan. The branch campus is located in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, which offers graduate programs for working adults in the capital and manages K-12 schools in Tokyo that are attached to the university.

