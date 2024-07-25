Professor Zhe Weng and Chunpeng Yang from Tianjin University published a paper titled "Unveiling multi-element synergy in polymetallic oxides for efficient nitrate reduction to ammonia" in the journal Science China Materials.
In this study, the (FeCoNiCu)Ox/CeO2 electrocatalyst for the reduction of NO3− to NH3 was prepared using the rapid Joule-heating method within a short duration. Electrochemical measurements revealed that the (FeCoNiCu)Ox/CeO2 electrocatalyst exhibited a high Faradaic efficiency for NH3 exceeding 90% in the potential range of 0 to −0.4 V vs.
RHE, along with a high NH3 yield rate of 30.3 mg h−1 cm−2. Moreover, the (FeCoNiCu)Ox/CeO2 electrocatalyst demonstrated excellent long-term stability for more than 10 h at 200 mA cm−2.
Through a series of comprehensive experiments, the individual contributions of each element and their synergistic effect have been clearly elucidated.
Specifically, the Cu active sites efficiently reduce NO3− to nitrite (NO2−) at low overpotential, while the adjacent Co sites facilitate the deep reduction of intermediate NO2−.
The Fe and Ni sites play a crucial role in promoting water dissociation to ensure sufficient proton supply. Simultaneously, the CeO2 component increases the active surface area of the (FeCoNiCu)Ox electrocatalyst and improves the NH3 yield rate, making it suitable for industrial applications. This work offers significant insights into the design of highly efficient multi-element electrocatalysts.
More information:
Yaning Qie et al, Unveiling multi-element synergy in polymetallic oxides for efficient nitrate reduction to ammonia, Science China Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s40843-024-3017-4
Citation:
Stud offers insights for the future design of highly efficient multi-element electrocatalysts (2024, July 25)
retrieved 25 July 2024
from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-stud-insights-future-highly-efficient.html
