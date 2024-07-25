July 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station

by Marcia Dunn

NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
This photo provided by NASA shows the Starliner spacecraft docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station, orbiting 262 miles above Egypt's Mediterranean coast, on June 13, 2024. Credit: NASA via AP, File

Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.

Test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were supposed to visit the orbiting lab for about a week and return in mid-June, but thruster failures and helium leaks on Boeing's new Starliner capsule prompted NASA and Boeing to keep them up longer.

NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said mission managers were not ready to announce a return date.

"We'll come home when we're ready," said Stich, adding that the goal is to bring Wilmore and Williams back aboard Starliner.

Stich acknowledged that backup options are under review.

Engineers last week completed testing on a spare in the New Mexico desert and will rip it apart to try to understand what went wrong during docking. Five failed as the capsule approached the space station on June 6, a day after liftoff. Four have since been reactivated.

It appeared degraded seals are to blame for the helium leaks and thruster problems, but more analysis is needed. The team will test-fire the thrusters this weekend while docked to the space station to gather more data, said Boeing's Mark Nappi.

After the space shuttles retired, NASA hired private companies for astronaut rides to the space station, paying Boeing and SpaceX billions of dollars.

This was the Boeing's first test flight with a crew aboard. SpaceX has been ferrying astronauts since 2020.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station (2024, July 25) retrieved 25 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-nasa-date-astronauts-boeing-capsule.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Boeing is closer to understanding thruster failures on its first astronaut flight with latest test
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jul 24, 2024

Some photos of Antares and Sigma Sagittarii (Nunki)

Jul 19, 2024

Shell structure topological defects as substitute for dark matter

Jul 19, 2024

Star like object travels in a zigzagging pattern relative to other stars

Jul 18, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jul 13, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 13, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)