May 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study highlights pathoblockers as a future alternative to antibiotics

by Freie Universitaet Berlin

Pathoblockers, a future alternative to antibiotics?
Structure-based virtual screening for the identification of PLY inhibitors. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47741-3

In most cases, antibiotics are a reliable form of protection against bacterial infections. They have saved billions of human lives since their introduction. This protection, however, is threatened by bacteria's resistance to classical antibiotics and by their aggressive pathogenicity.

Currently, 1 in 7 bacterial pneumonia patients in Germany die while hospitalized—despite the use of antibiotics. This amounts to about 30,000 people per year. The cause of death in these cases is often toxins released by the bacteria, which attack and ultimately destroy the cells of the infected person. Antibiotics do not protect against these .

A study published in Nature Communications now raises hopes for new treatment options.

Researchers at Freie Universität Berlin and Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin have succeeded in developing molecules that provide protection against the most common pneumonia-inducing pathogens. They are calling these molecules "pathoblockers." The novel substances do not kill the bacteria, but instead switch off the toxins they produce. Normally, these toxins attack the cell membrane of human cells during an infection, piercing small holes into them, thereby killing the cells.

"We have identified molecules that inactivate bacterial toxins even at low concentrations, rendering them harmless. By applying these , we were able to show that it should be feasible to completely protect human lung cells," says Jörg Rademann, professor of pharmaceutical and at Freie Universität Berlin and director of the research project.

In their paper, Rademann's group demonstrated that the new pathoblockers modify the bacterial toxins in such a way that they lose their aggressive toxicity. The researchers are continuing to investigate whether such novel pathoblockers might be applicable for clinical use in the future.

More information: Umer Bin Abdul Aziz et al, Targeted small molecule inhibitors blocking the cytolytic effects of pneumolysin and homologous toxins, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47741-3

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Freie Universitaet Berlin

Citation: Study highlights pathoblockers as a future alternative to antibiotics (2024, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-highlights-pathoblockers-future-alternative-antibiotics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A potential treatment for multidrug-resistant bacteria
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

1 hour ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

5 hours ago

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)